HUDSON — City voters will have a chance in the spring to formally share their opinion about the proposed Downtown Phase II project.



City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to place an issue on the May 7 primary election ballot that will ask voters to weigh in on the plan proposed at Owen Brown Street and Morse Road.



Since this will be an advisory election, the outcome of the vote will not be binding and Council will still have the final say on the project.



"I am convinced that our current course of action with respect to Phase II is appropriate and a final result will be something like Phase I, a development that we can all be very proud of," said Council Member J. Daniel Williams (At Large). "I am going to vote to support this and I think a majority of citizens in May will do likewise."



Council Member Beth Bigham (Ward 4), who had expressed concerns about the proposed ballot issue at last week’s workshop, said she decided to vote in favor of putting the question before voters because it gives residents another chance to express their views.



According to the preliminary plan for Downtown Phase II, approved in September 2018, the project will include town homes, multi-family homes and approximately 138,000 square feet of office space, and a 300-space parking garage at the corner of Owen Brown Street and Morse Road. The final plan still needs to be approved by Planning Commission and Council.



For more on this story, see www.mytownneo.com and the Jan. 27 edition of the Hudson Hub-Times.



