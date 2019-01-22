Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Theft



Suspect gets away: A Main Street service station store manager reported an unknown male left the store without paying for merchandise totaling about $15 in value Jan. 18.



Items hidden in a bag: A 21st Street woman, 30, was charged with misdemeanor theft after a State Road store employee reported the woman tried to leave the store without paying for health and beauty products totaling more than $350 in value hidden in a bag Jan. 17. The woman was summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.



Man was trespassing: A Wadsworth man, 35, was charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal trespassing after a Howe Avenue store employee reported the man left the store without paying for merchandise totaling nearly $260 in value Jan. 17. The employee said the man had previously been told not to come onto store property. He was summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.



Woman reports scam: An employee of a Chart Road business reported Jan. 16 that after she was contacted by someone claiming to be the business’ owner, she followed the person’s directions and purchased gift cards totaling $1,000 in value, then messaged a photo of the cards’ activation numbers to the person.



Man spoke to suspect: An Akron man reported someone took his wife’s $150 cellphone after she left it on a bench at a State Road store during the early evening Jan. 16. The man said he called the phone’s number and briefly spoke to an unknown person, who promised to return the phone but did not.



Lawn mower stolen from driveway: A Grove Avenue man reported someone took his approximately $1,000 lawn mower from his driveway during the day or evening Jan. 15.



Tablet taken from cart: A 14th Street woman reported someone took her $540 tablet computer from a shopping cart while she was at a State Road store Jan. 15.



Breaking and entering



Vacant house entered: A Tallmadge woman reported Jan. 17 that someone pried open a rear door to the attached garage of a vacant Hoch Drive home she owns, then pried open the door leading into the house since Dec. 31. The woman said nothing was taken and there was no damage.



Fraud



Pay theft attempt reported: An Akron man reported Jan. 16 that someone tried to steal his pay from his Stow Avenue place of employment by redirecting the direct deposit from his bank account to another account. Police said the matter is under investigation.



Criminal damaging



Fuel door damaged: A Front Street woman reported Jan. 16 that someone caused about $200 in damage to her SUV’s fuel door while the vehicle was parked outside her home since the day before. The woman also said that the SUV would not start and she believed a foreign substance may have been put into the gas tank.



Deception to obtain



a dangerous drug



Woman charged with felonies: A 51-year-old Akron woman was charged with third- and fifth-degree felony deception to obtain a dangerous drug after a neighbor of the woman’s reported Jan. 15 that someone used her personal information to obtain prescription opioid pain and schizophrenia medications at a Howe Avenue pharmacy a couple days earlier. Police said the woman was identified through store security video and a warrant was issued for her arrest.



Disorderly conduct



Man walked into home: A Winter Parkway man, 58, was cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a Munroe Falls Avenue resident reported the man walked into his home uninvited during the early evening Jan. 14. The resident said he did not know the man. Police said the man was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment of intoxication.