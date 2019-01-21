Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Twinsburg —



Disorderly conduct



Man entered home: A 29-year-old Aurora man was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police responded to a report that the man entered a Ravenna Road home at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. The man was taken to Solon City Jail, where he was held on a 10 percent of $2,500 bond. Police said the home’s resident declined to press a trespassing charge.



Aggravated menacing



Woman grabbed gun: A Twinsburg woman, 42, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence, both first-degree misdemeanors, after a man reported the woman grabbed a gun and chased him out of their home during the early evening Jan. 12. The woman was taken to Solon City Jail, from where she was later released on a personal bond.



Underage consumption



Men charged following traffic stop: A Chagrin Falls man and a Gates Mills man, both 20, were charged with underage consumption of alcohol after police stopped a vehicle they were passengers in for not having its headlights on on Route 91 near Warren Parkway at about 1:55 a.m. Jan. 12. Police said the men admitted to drinking alcohol. No charges or citations were reported against the vehicle’s driver, a Chagrin Falls man.



Drug possession



Marijuana found in vehicle: A Northfield Center woman, 35, was charged with misdemeanor drug possession, driving under suspension, and failure to reinstate after police stopped her vehicle for a headlight violation on Darrow Road at Case Parkway at a little after 9 p.m. Jan. 11.



Marijuana smelled: A Sharonbrook Drive woman, 20, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession, temporary license restriction and excessive window tint after police noticed her vehicle’s windows were too dark and they stopped her on Ravenna Road near Moorland Drive at about 11:10 a.m. Jan. 6. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana in it.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man stopped for traffic violations: A Croydon Road man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, marked lanes and weaving after police stopped his vehicle on Ravenna Road at around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 9. Police said the man’s BAC level measured at 0.145 percent, higher than the 0.08-percent legal limit. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Man was at service station: A Streetsboro man, 23, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, driving under suspension, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and open container after police responded to a report the man was at a Hadden Road service station at about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Police said they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath and his speech was slurred. The man performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and his BAC measured at 0.105 percent, higher than the 0.08-percent legal limit, said police. Police said they found a small amount of suspected marijuana, three smoking devices, and two open containers of alcohol in the man’s vehicle. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Man stopped for equipment violation: A Maple Heights man, 48, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and no license plate light after police stopped his vehicle on Twin Hills Parkway near Route 82 at about 11:25 p.m. Jan. 5. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personaL bond.



Arrest warrant



Man arrested during traffic stop: A Garfield Heights man, 23, was arrested and turned over to Macedonia police on an unspecified arrest warrant after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped for an equipment violation on Highland Road near Route 91 at about 10:15 p.m. Jan. 6. The driver, a Twinsburg man, was warned for the equipment violation.



— Twinsburg Township —



Criminal mischief



Lighter fluid sprayed: A Ray Court man and woman reported Jan. 2 that someone sprayed lighter fluid around their apartment door, around neighboring apartment doors and up a stairway. The sheriff’s office said it discovered lighter fluid sprayed throughout the building, but there was no indication that anyone tried to light it. The Twinsburg Fire Department cleaned up the fluid, the sheriff’s office said.



Suspicion



Suspicious email reported: A Grace Drive woman reported Dec. 28 that she received an email from a company the woman did not recognize stating that a product delivery agent would be delivering a laptop computer she did not order to her home. The sheriff’s office said it could find no information about the company, despite multiple online searches. A sheriff’s report did not say whether the computer was delivered, but the woman was advised not to accept delivery.