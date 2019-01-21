MACEDONIA — How to communicate with constituents was one of the main topics at the Jan. 17 gathering of the Summit-Portage Regional Group.



The membership is made up of a number of mayors and service directors from communities in Summit and Portage counties who meet quarterly to discuss topics of mutual interest. Communities involved include Macedonia, Twinsburg, Aurora, Streetsboro, Munroe Falls, Mantua and the Summit County Engineer’s Office, among others.



Macedonia Mayor Nick Molnar hosted the most recent session in the community room at the City Center complex on Valley View Road.



"There is no sure-fire way to reach 100 percent of our residents," said Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska, adding his city uses its website to inform the public about issues, upcoming meetings and events, plus leaf pickup schedules.



"We do what we can, but still can’t reach everyone or please everyone," he said.



He noted some towns rely upon the print media and newspaper websites to get information out, but although some areas are served by weekly or daily newspapers, others are not.



Although he said spreading information online is the trend now, Molnar pointed out many senior citizens prefer "hard paper" communications, and the city spends about $15,000 a year on a printed newsletter.



But Broska said sending information via mail is getting more and more expensive.



Some of the officials said they use social media and apps to get timely information out to the public.



For example, Twinsburg Mayor Ted Yates said the city uses those to send out notices of where leaves will be picked up each day.



"You can put info in the paper, on websites or on social media several times, and residents still will tell you they didn’t see it," said Munroe Falls Mayor James Armstrong.



On the topic of leaf pickup, the officials agreed 2018 was a trying year because leaves came down late. "Our crews made an unprecedented six passes and pickup carried over into January," said Molnar.



Macedonia Service Director John Hnottavange said residents placing foreign objects in leaf piles has been a growing problem. He said one of his city’s machines was knocked out of service after someone placed a metal object in a pile.



Most of the officials also said supply and cost of road salt have been major concerns. Early in the season, supplies were hard to come by, but the availability seems to have improved in the new year.



Road salt is generally running around $105 a ton, which is more than twice last year’s price.



Broska said there has been talk of locating a regional salt storage facility along a rail spur in Streetsboro. "It could save communities money because salt wouldn’t have to be delivered to multiple sites," he explained.



Broska said he would favor a possible increase in the state’s gasoline tax as long as local communities could have a say in where the funds are spent.



"ODOT needs the additional revenue, and communities need state dollars for their roads," Broska said. The state has not raised the gasoline tax since 2005.



"When people can see where money is being spent to improve local roads and services, I think they may be more receptive to higher taxation," he said.



Noting the state has taken away millions of dollars from local governments in recent years, Molnar said, "It really is frustrating."



He noted a good highway system aids a town’s economic growth, and reported that Macedonia repaved 33 roads in 2018 with money from a 0.25 percent income tax increase.



Broska warned officials to expect to see police cruiser prices shoot up significantly — perhaps by as much as $5,000. Also, because of new federal government emissions regulations, snowplow and dump truck prices likely will rise.



Several of the officials shared information about their senior citizen programs. Yates said Twinsburg has about 500 seniors involved, with an annual budget of about $175,000.



Molnar added that Macedonia’s programs draw good participation from several Nordonia Hills communities, with programs and lunches offered several times a week.



Calling seniors the fastest growing segment of the population, Broska said Streetsboro plans to build a government complex which will provide space for city offices, the fire department and senior citizens.



Aurora Service Director Harry Stark said the city is considering the possibility of acquiring a building for use by seniors.



Broska said he is thankful for the opportunity to get together to talk with colleagues about topics of mutual interest. "It’s very helpful to see how other communities operate," he said.



