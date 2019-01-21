Monday

Due to cold temperatures and poor road conditions, Nordonia Hills City Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 22, Superintendent Joe Clark announced Monday evening.

Clark said communities in the district had advised him that not all roads had been cleared and that forecast cold temperatures would not make it safe for children to wait for buses.

Though school is canceled, afternoon activities in school buildings will proceed as schedued, and temperatures are expected to increase later during the day.