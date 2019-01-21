STOW — Route 8 is open to traffic after a crash involving a semi truck and a fuel spill Monday morning.



All lanes in both directions are now fully open to traffic, according to Stow’s Facebook page



Traffic was restricted in both directions because of a crash between Graham and Steels Corners Road at 9:47 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.



Stow police said a semi truck traveling southbound around 9:47 a.m. jackknifed, spilling fuel on the roadway.



