Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Falsification



Man gave false name: A Northfield Center man, 47, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification after an Apache Run resident reported the man’s van was stuck in his yard and the man was ringing his doorbell and looking through his windows and asking for money at around 11:20 p.m. Jan. 12. Police said they found the man walking on Seminole Lane and he told them that he had run out of gas. Police said the man gave them a name he claimed was his, but they later determined it was false. Police said they also discovered the man had several unspecified arrest warrants against him. He was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Drug possession



Woman charged with felony: A Richmond Heights woman, 25, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and minor misdemeanor lighted lights after police stopped her vehicle for not having working taillights or a rear license plate light on Interstate 271 at a little before 1 a.m. Jan. 12.



Criminal simulation



Store reports fake bills: A Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported that an unknown male tried to use two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a vacuum cleaner Jan. 11. The employee said the male left the store, leaving the bills behind. Police said they searched the area, but were unable to find him.



Theft



Woman ran out of store: A Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported that after an unknown female put merchandise totaling around $570 in value into a tote bag, she ran out of the store with the bag, got into a vehicle and left the area. The manager said she was unable to get the vehicle’s license plate number.



— Northfield Center —



Theft



Money taken from porch: A Morningside Drive woman reported someone stole $20 in an envelope in a tote bag on her front porch during the afternoon Jan. 5. The woman said the money had been left by a buyer of baby clothes that she had left in the bag.



Warrant issued for woman: A North Randall woman, 33, was charged with misdemeanor theft after a Golden Link Boulevard store employee reported seeing the woman on store security video leave the store without paying for a 40-inch television set, a tablet computer and a hover board totaling nearly $800 in value Jan. 2. The employee said he was able to identify the woman because she had also been charged in connection with a theft at a store in the same chain in Bainbridge. The sheriff’s office said an arrest warrant was issued for the woman.



Drug possession



Man cited during traffic stop: A Brecksville man, 28, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after a sheriff’s deputy stopped his vehicle for not having a rear license plate light on Route 82 at about 4:50 a.m. Jan. 4. The deputy said he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a jar containing a small amount of suspected marijuana in it.



Arrest warrant



Man arrested at home: An Olde Eight Road man, 34, was arrested after the sheriff’s office responded to an anonymous report of suspicious activity at his home Jan. 3. The sheriff’s office there was no indication of anything wrong, but the man was arrested and turned over to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office after it was determined he was wanted.



Harassment



Woman reports text messages: A Woodbury Lane woman reported that an unknown person had been sending her text messages from different phone numbers Jan. 2.