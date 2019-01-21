NORTHFIELD — Chris Kelley has been appointed president and chief operating officer of what is now known as Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, according to an announcement by MGM Resorts International.



The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park will be rebranded when MGM Resorts acquires the property, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2019. In this role, Kelley will oversee daily operations at the property while providing strategic direction and leadership.



Kelley will assume his new role at Northfield Park upon closing of the acquisition and the completion of licensing requirements.



"We are thrilled to have the Northfield Park team joining the MGM Resorts family and look forward to Chris’ leadership and strategic vision driving the Company’s success as we expand into a new market in Ohio," said Anton Nikodemus, chief operating officer of regional operations of MGM Resorts.



"The Rocksino already cemented itself as a market leader in gaming and entertainment and, with Chris at the helm, we are looking forward to building on that successful foundation and driving further growth."



Kelley joined MGM Resorts as vice president and chief financial officer of MGM Grand Detroit in 2017. During his time there, he acted as a key player in the development of the property’s strategic plan and the implementation and management of continuous improvement efforts, in addition to ongoing enhancements to guest experience.



Prior to joining the MGM Resorts, Kelley held numerous leadership positions with Viejas Casino & Resort near San Diego, including several years as chief financial officer.



He holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from Connecticut College and received a master’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Northfield Park will be integrated into the MGM Resorts portfolio of best-in-class gaming and entertainment destinations.

