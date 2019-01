Sophomore Shyanne Sellers tallied 24 points to lead the Aurora High girls basketball team to a 56-52 victory over Bellevue in the Greenmen’s first ever appearance in the Classic in the Country at Hiland High in Holmes County.



The Greenmen improved their overall record to 15-1. Shayla Sellers added 11 points, Dylynn Lasky had 8, Haley Ross 3-0—6, Mika Dalton 5 and Julia Mazanec 2. Bellevue’s record is 14-2. Aurora held slight leads at the end of all three quarters.