HUDSON — Some changes appear to be on the way for the city’s broadband service.



Velocity Broadband, which is owned and operated by the city of Hudson, has provided high-speed internet service to city businesses since 2015.



Two issues are at play for city officials: Council is examining legislation to put Velocity in its own separate enterprise fund rather than having its funding come from the general fund, and the city is considering expanding Velocity’s offerings to businesses outside of Hudson.



At a Jan. 15 workshop, Council Bill Wooldredge (At Large) said he felt Velocity had been successful as an "economic undertaking," but also noted that the endeavor was "not showing a positive cash flow."



He said he felt Velocity staff "has got to deliver on the [financial] projections for the year 2019."



He directed the administration to prepare the enterprise fund legislation and to also update council on Velocity’s business plan. The enterprise fund legislation is on council’s agenda for the meeting on Tuesday. Wooldredge said Monday that the legislation could either be a first reading or a council member could make a motion to allow the legislation to be passed that night.



City Manager Jane Howington said the administration needs permission from council to market Velocity services to communities outside of Hudson.



"We’re lacking permission from council to just un-handcuff us and let it operate and it will rise and fall on the [money] you originally gave us and let us expand it as all other businesses do within the confines of our current fiber route and the adjoining communities," said Howington.



Wooldredge added, "the staff involved with this particular business has felt very restrained, very restricted. They have felt that council has not been supporting them."



Council member Dennis Hanink (Ward 1) said Velocity was started as an "economic development tool," but council also agreed to it because an initial business plan "did show a good return" for Velocity. Expected returns had not happened yet and staff could have brought forward a plan with projections for offering the service in another city, Hanink said.



"Staff shares the responsibility for their own confusion," said Hanink. "Council has approved every request for funding. To say that council is not supporting Velocity to me is absolutely wrong."



Council member Beth Bigham (Ward 4) said she wanted the city to "move forward" with putting Velocity into its own enterprise fund because it would "provide better record keeping and cost control."



Noting Velocity’s most recent revenues were below estimates, Bigham said the endeavor is "a real drain on the general fund and it’s not sustainable."



Council member Hal DeSaussure (At Large) emphasized there is a separate line item in the general fund for Velocity which allows officials to track the costs.



Council member Alex Kelemen (Ward 3) noted "there is a difference" between putting the business in a separate enterprise fund and having the expenses in a line item in the general fund.



"Once [the expense is] incurred, because it’s out of the general fund, and it’s expended, at the end of the year, we set everything back to zero again because it’s not in its own fund," said Kelemen.



DeSaussure asked Bigham if she would favor taking action to let the business grow if the city could add more businesses without installing more fiber lines.



Bigham said she thought DeSaussure’s ideas was good as long at the city was "gaining revenue and the revenue was higher than the expenses."



DeSaussure noted city staff has previously suggested trying to sign up more businesses that can be connected through Velocity’s existing service lines and council has been either "ambiguous" in its answer or a few members have been opposed to the concept.



He added the city has opportunities to expand Velocity in both Stow and Twinsburg "that don’t require a whole lot more connection." DeSaussure said he is "fine" with putting Velocity into its own enterprise fund, but wants to "treat it like a business and let it grow the way it can grow and let the staff go out and add the customers that it has along the line without any additional capital outlay."



Bigham said council has backed all of Velocity’s funding requests and added Velocity did not operate "in the black" in either 2017 or 2018.



DeSaussure asked Bigham, "what’s the message? [Is it] until we’re operating in the black we’re not going to add paying customers from Stow?"



Bigham said that based on information she reviewed, the generation of more revenue does not necessarily equate to turning a profit "because you have more expenses."



Wooldredge said Velocity had opportunities to sign up business customers in other communities.



"It may take a little capital to do that," noted Wooldredge. "But if [ staff] can come up with a business plan to show that makes a lot of sense, I’d be supportive of it."



Bigham said the city should be cautious about making a further capital investment.



"We’ve had forecasts and we’ve had business plans in the past that have been grossly inaccurate," noted Bigham. "As far as any greater capital outlay, it would have to be pretty well-defined and a source of payback."



Kelemen emphasized that by putting Velocity in its own fund, the city department leaders in charge of the initiative can make the decisions on how the business is run. He also said once the operation is in an enterprise fund, it can’t be switched back to the general fund.



Kelemen said the city provided more than $3 million to Velocity when the operation began. He questioned why a neighboring community’s business would be allowed to sign up for the service when it was not part of the start-up cost. According to Kelemen, the city does not offer a chance for other places to use its utilities (such as electric or water) because its taxpayers didn’t help fund the capital costs.



DeSaussure said the city could charge more for the service to businesses outside of Hudson.



