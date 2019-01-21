Students in the Cuyahoga Falls, Stow and Woodridge school districts will have the day off on Tuesday.



Superintendents in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District, Stow-Munroe Falls City School District and the Woodridge Local School District announced Monday that classes will be canceled on Tuesday due to snowy roads and expected low temperatures in the morning.



Cuyahoga Falls Superintendent Todd Nichols said that practices and evening activities will take place as scheduled on Tuesday. Woodridge Local School District Superintendent Walter Davis said district families should check the district’s website and social media posts to find out whether after-school and evening activities will occur.