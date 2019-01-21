AURORA — The position of senior citizens program coordinator could become full time if City Council approves that move.



An ordinance changing the status of the position was introduced at Council’s Jan. 14 meeting. Council also approved annual employment contracts with Law Director Dean DePiero and Economic Development Director Jack Burge.



Parks-Recreation Director Laura Holman requested that the seniors coordinator position — now held by Colleen Martin — be upgraded from part time to full time "to support our growing seniors program."



The proposed salary range is $33,949 to $70,000.



"The success of this program depends on its coordinator being able to develop relationships with participants so relevant and engaging trips, activities and programs can be selected and planned," Holman said in a memo to Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin.



"This demographic is especially sensitive to having consistent access to someone who can help answer their questions, handle their requests and sometimes just listen to them."



Holman added a full-time coordinator also will be able to better analyze current practices and determine ways to improve.



She noted the city has 829 residents and about 80 non-residents on its seniors program mailing list, with about 90 new to the program in 2018. Last year the program offered 108 trips, 23 events and 24 lunches, plus the ongoing programs.



"Our coordinator finds it is taking more time to develop the necessary relationships, especially in an industry with a high turnover rate, and also to find groups / businesses to provide this type of support," Holman concluded.



Meanwhile, the 2019 contract with DePiero reflects a 2.5 percent base salary increase to $143,762, which is equal to other non-union city employees for 2019.



The base salary compensation for Burge will be $45,000, a 7 percent increase. He is expected to spend between 25 and 29 hours per week on city matters, and must be available for calls and consultation at other times.



Womer Benjamin said one stipulation in the contract for Burge to receive the 7 percent increase is that he must compile monthly reports of his activities for the mayor and Council.



In other employee-related business, Council OK’d naming Frank Desimone as information technology manager, a newly created position, at a salary of $81,500.



Salaries of other unclassified and classified non-union employees and part-time firefighters / paramedics and parks-recreation staffers for 2019 also were approved.



BUDGET, APPOINTMENTS



Council approved 2019 total appropriations of $34.87 million, with about $17.03 million in the general fund. An estimated $13.6 million in income tax revenue is expected, and nearly $7 million is expected to be spent on capital improvements.



Since the budget was introduced in late November, $65,000 was added for the Hartman athletic complex, while $15,500 was added to cover a grant from the Ohio attorney general’s office for police officers’ bulletproof vests.



Capital improvements for a fire department heart monitor, computer software, parking lot paving and a spray park were reduced by a total of $60,000.



"The nearly $7 million in improvements planned for 2019 include some critical infrastructure projects as we move forward," said Womer Benjamin. "I look forward to some exciting projects."



Some of the major projects are road repaving, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, Hartman athletic complex work, Chelmsford Drive and West Mennonite Road culvert replacements, traffic signal upgrade engineering, sidewalks and California Street improvements.



Council also confirmed the mayor’s appointments of Diane Barben to the civil service commission for the term ending Dec. 31, 2024 and Dixie Benshoff Ludick to the planning commission for the term ending Dec. 31, 2019.



A contract was awarded to CDW-Government for $26,250 for the purchase of a Barracuda 891 backup server, with the money coming from the capital improvements fund.



Councilman John Kudley said he, Service Director Harry Stark, Assistant Service Director David Frisbee and members of the Aurora Memorial Library Trust recently did a walkaround of the interior and exterior of the library to see what projects must be addressed in the 2020 budget.



He also said city officials and Council plan to discuss the future of the Springhill Farm house on East Pioneer Trail to determine whether it will either be demolished or future funds will be spent on it.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400 Ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com