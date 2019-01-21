AURORA — The local high school has added more feathers to its cap with the awarding of Momentum and Overall A awards from the Ohio Department of Education.



Principal Paul Milcetich said only 12 high schools out of 1,152 in Ohio earned both awards in 2018.



The Momentum Award recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth on their state report cards, while the Overall A Award is composed of schools earning an overall "A" on their report cards.



Milcetich said it is the third straight year the school earned the Momentum Award and the first time it received the Overall A Award.



The enrollment at AHS is right around 1,000, and its educational staff is made up of 64 teachers, three administrators and three guidance counselors.



To be eligible for the Momentum Award, districts and schools must have at least two of three graded value-added subgroups — gifted students, those in the lowest 20 percent in achievement and those with disabilities.



To be selected, they must earn A’s on all applicable value-added measures — overall, gifted students, those in the lowest 20 percent in achievement and those with disabilities.



"These indicators show how effective our learning environment is in reaching all levels of students at Aurora High," Milcetich said.



"The value added category is a measure of growth and not overall achievement, making this award much more difficult to attain."



Along with Aurora High, six other Northeast Ohio schools were among the 12 earning both awards. The other six are Beachwood, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Chagrin Falls, Kenston, Rocky River and Solon.



"We certainly are in great company, and these results show the quality of public schools in our area," said Milcetich.



"This type of recognition does not occur without plenty of talent, hard work and a commitment to excellence all coming together. We are fortunate to have outstanding students, a committed staff and supportive parents.



"Given this combination, along with our excellent programs in academics, athletics, arts and activities, our students have amazing opportunities to shine in so many ways, with these awards being just one example."



The ODE reports that two districts and 57 schools received the All A Award and 70 districts and 226 schools received the Momentum Award.



"Every day, Ohio’s schools do the challenging but rewarding work of educating our students and building the future of our state," said Ohio Board of Education President Tess Elshoff.



"The state Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments."