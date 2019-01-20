A train collided with a plow truck on the tracks at Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday evening.

Cuyahoga Falls Police have closed the road as crews clear the scene of the wreck, which happened around 7:19 p.m. Sunday when a dump truck became stuck on the tracks. City workers tried to notify an approaching train but there wasn’t enough time, officials said.

A Facebook video of the crash shows the plow being pushed down the tracks and out of the video.

Police are advising motorists to take another route.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters was headed to the scene around 8:30 p.m. He said he had limited information about the accident but could confirm that no one aboard the truck or the train was injured.

The plow truck was reportedly stuck only moments before the collision. The set of tracks is heavily traveled by trains and crossed by vehicles. Accidents are rare, but not unheard of. Protocol in the event of an immobile vehicle on the tracks is to call the train company so the conductor of the train can apply the brakes in time.

That’s what happened, the mayor said. “Obviously if they are too close, they can’t stop,” Walters noted.

Walters said the locomotive will have to be replaced and the plow was being dragged away.

With 13 inches of accumulation from a winter storm and lake effect snow on Sunday, the city of Cuyahoga Falls had dispatched 27 plow trucks to clear 500 miles of road by 9 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.