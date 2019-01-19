ALLIANCE — Christian Wayt has been carrying the flag for West Branch wrestling all season.

The senior 120-pounder added a couple more accolades to his resume — and helped the Warriors to a top-five finish — at the Top Gun Tournament, which concluded Saturday amid the snow in Alliance.

Wayt won the title at 120 pounds Saturday, leading West Branch to a fifth-place finish with 109 points. Aurora won the team title with 194.5 points.

Minerva also earned a top-10 finish at the Top Gun, taking 10th place with 96.5 points. Alliance finished 22nd with 62 points, while Marlington finished 30th with 44.

With five of his wrestlers finishing on the podium, Warriors coach Chris Dorris was generally happy with his team.

“Obviously, when you place five at the Top Gun, you’re doing something right,” Dorris said. “I would have liked to have seen a few guys finish higher.”

Wayt’s title was his third at the Top Gun. For his efforts, he was given the Baucum/Kreiner Outstanding Wrestler Award.

Wayt opened the day with a pin 1:42 over Trinity’s Ad Nelson in the semifinals, which set up a title bout with a familiar foe. Wayt noted he had wrestled Carrollton’s Brandon Brown two weeks ago in a dual meet.

Familiarity did not lead to a competitive match, as Wayt put Brown on his back in the first period and went on to an 8-1 win.

“The mindset was to go out there and keep the pace up,” Wayt said. “Just have fun and let it fly. The last time I wrestled him, the score was nearly the same.”

“He’s the one that we’ve relied on all season,” Dorris said of Wayt. “We expect him to win at sectionals. We’ve got some big matches coming up for him.”

West Branch also had 170-poudner Neil Ginnetti finish fourth, while 195-pounder Kenny Marra took seventh. West Branch 152-pounder Gage Bickley and 106-pounder Tyler Hicks each took eighth.

Minvera also finished with five wrestlers on the podium, led by fifth-place finishes from106 pounder Drake Decker and heavyweight Jarrett Burgess.

Alliance’s lone placer was junior 160-pounder Brailyn Lightner, who finished fifth by pinning Delaware Hayes’ Emmett Cain.

“We expected a couple more guys to be able to finish on the podium, but we’re pround of Brailyn,” said Aviators coach Craig Shaw. “We had a couple guys that didn’t wrestle well, but he had some that are stepping up. They’re young. They’re going to get better.

Marlington’s lone placer was 113-pounder Marius Brown, who finished in eighth place after getting pinned in 3:29 by Minerva’s Jacob Norris.

Prior to the final, the Top Gun Tournament welcomed its 2019 Hall of Fame class, which included former Review sports editor Mike Brown. Brown was rewarded for 45 years of covering local high school wrestling.

“It was a surprise to me,” Brown said. “I’m overwhelmed by this award. It’s been labor of love for me, covering the sport for 45 years.”

Brown was joined in the Hall by former Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy legend Nathan Tomasello, former St. Paris Graham legend David Taylor and long-time referee Toby Dunlap.