Area communities are announcing parking bans in anticipation of this weekend’s snowstorm. The bans are to keep roads unobstructed for essential functions, such as snow plowing and emergency services:



• Hudson — 10 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday



• Sagamore Hills — From Saturday at 6 a.m. to Tuesday at midnight.



• Stow — Saturday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 9 a.m.