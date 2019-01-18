SILVER LAKE — A parking ban will take effect in the village once snowfall exceeds 2 inches, according to officials.



With a heavy winter storm expected to arrive Saturday, Silver Lake officials on Friday notified residents about the parking ban policy through the village’s website and Facebook page.



"The Village of Silver Lake has a ban for on-street parking whenever the snowfall exceeds 2 inches," according to the website notice."The ban is automatic at that point. Please be aware of this; do not park on streets this weekend, or whenever 2 or more inches of snow is expected."