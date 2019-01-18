TWINSBURG — Addressing concerns raised by a resident at City Council’s Jan. 8 meeting, Mayor Ted Yates and Police Chief Chris Noga said the city will revisit wildlife management (hunting) guidelines.



"I’m having one of our lieutenants look at changes we can make in the program," Noga said. "In about a month, I hope to have some recommendations ready."



The regulations mainly apply to deer hunting. They outline how — by crossbow or bow and arrow only — and where deer can be hunted, how hunting permits can be obtained and other regulations with which hunters and property owners who allow hunting must comply.



The city’s guidelines require that hunting is allowed on at least 4 acres, with owners of smaller properties permitted to join together as long as the properties are contiguous and not separated by a road, and no more than two dwellings exist on the 4 acres.



Noga said hunters kill an average of about two dozen deer a year in the city. He added the city’s wildlife management program has been in place since 2004 "and is a template program for a lot of communities."



He said the city’s guidelines were intended to address concerns about damage that deer were causing to properties, a rising number of car / deer accidents and a controversial sharpshooting program to reduce the deer population in Solon.



Noga said that culling the deer herd has never been done in Twinsburg, and he believes thinning of the herd has occurred via natural means — such as a fever which killed a lot of deer in recent years.



Noga said car / deer accidents have dropped substantially in the last two or three years and said other things are in place to manage the wildlife population such as an ordinance prohibiting the feeding of wild animals.



"We’re looking at regulations in communities such as Solon and Hudson, and may incorporate some of them into our revised program," he said. "Among them are better record keeping measures and refining the permit process."



Noga said the city has been fortunate in that he knows of no hunting accidents since the wildlife management program was initiated.



City officials say they want to make sure provisions in the program are still applicable to what it originally was intended to do.



As for concerns the resident expressed about hunting in the Post Road area, Noga said because of the residential nature of that area, no permits will be issued to hunt there.







OTHER MATTERS



Meanwhile, Council approved a bid list for projects planned in 2019. Projects estimated at more than $50,000 must be advertised for public or state bid, while those estimated at between $25,000 and $50,000 require quotes and Council confirmation.



On the $50,000-plus list are a one-ton truck for the service department, a fire truck, 800 MHz radio system, Liberty Park baseball field, citywide tree planting, road and sidewalk improvements, road striping and Chamberlin Road resurfacing.



Projects listed at between $25,000 and $50,000 are two mowers for the service department, a 4-wheel drive pickup truck and plow, power unit / snow blower / mower, community center roof repairs,fitness center equipment lease and replacement of asphalt and concrete at the Twinsburg Community and Senior Centers.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400 ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com