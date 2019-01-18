TWINSBURG — A gasoline spill at a Ravenna Road gas station Friday morning is an example of why motorists should not leave their vehicles when pumping gas.



"They had a customer at the pumps today that had an unattended overflow with an undetermined amount of gasoline that ended up making its way into storm sewers and a drainage creek," said Fire Lt. Marcus Ketner, the incident commander.



Ketner said the call came in from the Circle K service station at Glenwood Drive at 7:15 a.m. The customer, who Ketner did not have any information about, will likely have to pay for cleanup costs.



"The gas station company’s cleanup crew and the Ohio EPA are working with the spilling party to take care of the cleanup of the gas station and any mitigation out of the creek," said Ketner. "It’s just a drainage creek, which eventually makes its way to Tinkers Creek, but it’s been contained pretty much near the scene. The spill has not gone any farther than the drainage creek."



Ketner said the amount spilled was somewhere below the 26 gallons that the customer paid for.



"Enough spilled that it made it down the road to the sewers and into the creek," he said.



Ketner said while filling the vehicle, the customer got back into the vehicle, "which is frowned upon," and is warned against doing on signs at the pump.



"You attend a pump that has been locked open. Those catches are just a convenience," he said. "So its recommended that if you use a hold open, you stand at the pump, at the pumping site, so you can try not to have this happen."



