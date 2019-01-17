HUDSON — Council is poised to vote on Tuesday on whether a ballot issue regarding Downtown Phase II will appear before voters this spring, even though a final plan has not yet been approved and funding responsibilities for the between $85 million and $90 million project have not yet been clarified, according to one Councilor.



"Does that have any teeth?" asked Council member Beth Bigham (Ward 4). "Does anybody have a problem with that?"



Council on Tuesday will have a third reading on legislation that, if approved, would ask voters to weigh in on the downtown project through an "advisory" election in May, meaning the vote is an "opinion poll" that would not be binding should Council decide to go in a different direction.



According to the preliminary plan for Downtown Phase II, approved in September 2018, Downtown Phase II will include town homes, multi-family homes and approximately 138,000 square feet of office space, and a 300-space parking garage at the corner of Owen Brown Street and Morse Road. The final plan still needs to be approved by planning commission and Council.



"We know a lot of specificity," said Wooldredge. "We know the road layout. We know an awful lot about the project. We’re going to get some renderings very soon."



Wooldredge said the city wants to break ground on the project in May and that there exists a "chicken or the egg" element to the process: if the city waits until a final plan is approved before they put it to a citizens’ vote, "we’ll have a lot of buildings going up and that’s no time to go forward or not go forward with the project," Wooldredge said. "The time to decide is now before we actually break ground."



Wooldredge said since council has not approved the final plan, officials "don’t have the specifics on which to base your financials" in the proposed public-private partnership with developer Testa Cos.



Testa has not yet submitted a specific, detailed plan for the project, which Wooldredge says could cost between $85 million and $90 million.



Wooldredge said if 5,000 residents vote against the project and 3,000 favor it, "personally, I’d want to stop [the project]." If the results were reversed, Wooldredge said he’d want to move forward with the plans.



"I can’t imagine what’s going to happen in this world a year from now," Wooldredge said. "So I don’t want to lock us in to every single specific."



Hudson Special Counsel R. Todd Hunt recommended removing wording from the ballot legislation that said the city was "seeking authorization from the voters" for the project. Hunt says the city is "not seeking authorization from the voters" and that the ballot measure is "an opinion poll."



According to Hunt, the approved ballot language should similarly read: "Should the city of Hudson continue with the redevelopment of the Downtown Phase II area as a public and private development, subject to final approval by the Planning Commission, Architectural and Historic Board of Review, and City Council?"



Mayor David Basil said the language is "almost identical" to verbiage used in the advisory vote on First and Main, which was favored by voters.



Council members debate merits of ballot issue



Council member Hal DeSaussure (At Large) recalled there was not a specific plan for First and Main that residents could view before they voted. He said the city and the developer were not going to invest a large amount of money in the project until they knew a majority of residents backed the concept. He emphasized that residents are being asked if they favor the project "in general."



Council member Alex Kelemen (Ward 3) said previously that he was fine "with a public vote provided [that] people knew what they were voting on and they knew what would happen if the vote was negative, and we don’t have either of those things anywhere in here."



"You don’t know what they’re voting on," Kelemen said. "You’re basically asking them, do you support what we’ve done so far and do you trust us to continue to do it?"



Kelemen urged the city to "keep pushing forward and we wait and see if someone else brings a better issue [forward]. Let the public bring another issue to us."



"I’d rather not do [the ballot issue] and say we have some permission based on some flimsy thing here," said Kelemen, who likened the poll as a step shy of Survey Monkey. "This is just a show."



Wooldredge said it was a "long ways away" from Survey Monkey because "you’ve got the controls of a formal election."



DeSaussure acknowledged, "We don’t have the t’s crossed, we don’t have the i’s dotted, but we have a process. Is this [plan] something you’re in favor of or not?"



DeSaussure said officials are asking voters if they want "a development that involves a public and a private entity coming forward and doing a development."



Bigham questioned whether the proposed ballot issue was "acceptable" to the 1,300-plus people who signed a petition asking for the issue to go on the ballot, a cost to the city of between $18,000 and $23,000, according to city solicitor Matt Vazzana.



Bigham asked whether the city could conduct an "opinion poll" without spending $23,000.



According to City Manager Jane Howington, Testa said at the December meeting he would have a proposal for renderings within a week and that work on the renderings for the project has started.



Kelemen said the city was "going to find out nothing" from the May election. "We’ll be right back where we started from," he said.



With multiple people talking and a side conversation happening, Wooldredge pounded the gavel to end the discussion. DeSaussure said he felt council needed to proceed with the vote on the ballot issue at the meeting on Tuesday.



The Summit County Board of Elections will review the ballot language. Council agreed to have the board review the language after it votes on Tuesday.



