TWINSBURG — EnvisionPharmacies, a division of EnvisionRxOptions, has received accreditation through the Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites program from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, according to a Business Wire press release.



EnvisionRXOptions is located at 2181 E. Aurora Road, Suite 201.



NABP is a non-profit association that finds EnvisionPharmacies demonstrates commitment to the highest industry standards for quality and safety. EnvisionPharmacies is one of 72 pharmacy businesses with an online presence selling prescription medication to have the highly regarded and select VIPPS designation.



NABP has reviewed nearly 12,000 online pharmacies and found that more than 95 percent were operating out of Compliance with state and federal laws, or what the NABP deems as patient safety and pharmacy practice standards, the release stated.



"… with more and more online pharmacies available to consumers, some offering potentially unsafe or fraudulent products, it is important to provide our clients and patients with the assurance that we provide the safest and highest quality prescription medications," said Donald Gale, senior vice president of EnvisionPharmacies.



EnvisionPharmacies is based in North Canton.