Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Theft



Drug possession



Marijuana found in vehicle: A Kent man, 24, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after police stopped his vehicle for a marked lanes violation in Northeast Avenue’s 300 block at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a small amount of suspected marijuana in it. The man was warned for the traffic violation.



Woman cited during traffic stop: A Ravenna woman, 20, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after police stopped her vehicle for a marked lanes violation in West Avenue’s 400 block at about 3:50 p.m. Jan. 10. Police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a small amount of suspected marijuana in it. The woman was warned for the traffic violation.



Assault



Woman said she was pushed: A Mogadore man, 35, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault after a Tallmadge woman reported the man pushed her into a wall in her home Jan. 13. Police said the woman did not have visible injuries, but showed them a piece of ceiling tile she said came down when she hit the wall. Police said the man denied pushing the woman. He was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.



Theft



Items concealed: An Akron woman, 54, was charged with misdemeanor theft after the manager of a store in South Avenue’s 500 block reported the woman tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise totaling about $50 in value concealed in her clothing and purse Jan. 11. The woman was summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.



Women charged: Two Akron women, ages 33 and 34, were charged with misdemeanor theft after the manager of a store in West Avenue’s 200 block reported the women left the store without paying for groceries totaling about $400 in value Jan. 7. A Rittman woman, 39, who was with the other two women, was charged with drug paraphernalia possession after she was found with a digital scale with residue on it, said police. All three women were summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.



Identity fraud



Accounts opened: A North Avenue man reported Jan. 7 that an unknown person used his personal information to open credit card accounts. The man said an unknown person also used his information to open an account with retail company and then ordered four speakers totaling about $200 in value. The man said he contacted the retail company, which provided a refund, as well as a bank and credit card providers about the fraud.