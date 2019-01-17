



STOW — Schools superintendent Tom Bratten is back at work, following an extended leave to recover from heart surgery.



Bratten was scheduled to return to his duties Thursday, according to a resolution approved by the board of education Monday night.



According to board president Kelly Toppin, Bratten had been cleared by his doctor to return to work, slightly ahead of the original Jan. 22 date.



The resolution also returns Mark Manley to his duties as assistant superintendent and head of the human resources department; Manley had been handling superintendent duties in Bratten’s absence.



Bratten began his medical leave in October, after a physical revealed problems with a valve and aorta, necessitating surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.



While on medical leave, the board placed Bratten on paid administrative leave in November, pending an investigation into some purchases and expenses made by the superintendent’s office.



That leave was lifted Jan. 9 and Bratten was restored to being on medical leave after the board said the investigation had been completed by board counsel. According to Toppin, Bratten reimbursed the district for $1,852 after presented with "a list of questionable expenditures for which he was personally responsible for."



Specific information requested by the Stow Sentry from the district on the purchases or expenses still has not been provided..



The Ohio State Auditor’s office is conducting its own investigation into the matter with the results of that inquiry expected later this month or in early February. Toppin reported the board acted in advance of the state’s findings based on its conclusion that its own investigation "had uncovered the full extent of the matter."



Bratten, whose contract was renewed last year through July 31, 2023, is in his fifth year as the district’s superintendent.