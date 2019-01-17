TALLMADGE — With the first step taken to place a 7.4-mill operating levy on the May 7 ballot, the school board president is promising "more aggressive messaging" in the hope of educating the public on the district’s financial needs.



Work also is under way on a list of possible budget cuts because by not passing an identical operating levy in the fall of 2018, the school district will lose an anticipated $3.1 million in revenue this year.



Superintendent Jeff Ferguson said district officials must draft spending reduction plans for 2019 and 2020. He said he could provide board members with general areas being eyed for cuts at its first meeting in February and specific recommendations on Feb. 20.



"We need to find additional revenue," Treasurer Jeff Hostetler told the board Wednesday, "We can’t cut our way out of this situation. We can make spending reductions that we can (use to) slow the bleeding, but we can’t cut our way completely out of this situation that we’re in. We just have no other way to generate revenue except for an operating levy."



Board President Rick Kellar said he and his board colleagues must convey what the money that’s being lost buys. "Is it 10 teachers," he said, "is it busing? Is it extracurricular activities? Is it sports? … What is it that we won’t be able to do in the future … What service reductions do we need to now do because we didn’t pass (the operating levy) in the fall and if we’re not able to get something done this year, what further reductions will we need to make?"



Putting a levy on the ballot for a vote involves two separate steps by the school board: one to approve legislation asking for the Summit County Fiscal Office to calculate how many mills are needed to generate the money the board is asking voters to approve; and a second piece of legislation asking the Summit County Board of Elections office to place the issue on the ballot. The board will meet at 7 a.m. meeting on Jan. 28 to approve the second step to meet the Feb. 6 filing deadline.



Voters in November 2018 rejected a five-year, 7.4-mill operating levy for the school district. The board of education has decided to place the same failed operating lev, a property tax, on the ballot this spring. The proposed levy would have generated a little more than $3.1 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $259 per year.



If new money is not generated for the Tallmadge schools, the district would find itself $936,378 in the red by fiscal year 2020, according to information provided by the treasurer. According to the five-year forecast sent to the Ohio Department of Education in October, the Tallmadge City Schools are expected to have a negative ending cash balance of about $1.5 million by 2021. The negative balance will grow to nearly $5 million in 2022.



The board of education has established "After-School Hours," on the first Monday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at the McCombs Education Center for citizens to stop by to discuss concerns. The board also has added an additional meeting the first Wednesday of each month for the purpose of addressing levy-related questions; these will occur Feb. 6, March 6 and April 3 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room (1221) at Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Munroe Road.



Reporter Ellin Walsh can be reached at 330-541-9419, ewalsh@recordpub.com or @EllinWalsh_RPC.