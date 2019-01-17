For some time now, I’ve wondered what people are thinking when they put relatively worthless trinkets up for sale online at Facebook "marketplace" sites.



The eventual transaction is not that big a deal. In many cases people leave the goods on their front porch after you tell them you are interested. Just leave the money in a box there, and take your new purchase home. I bought a tea pot that way a couple years ago, because it matched a set we already have.



But for items that are not that hard to find, I wonder why people bother.



For example, I recently saw a post advertising a flip phone for sale — "Works fine." Five dollars.



I’ve got an old flip phone, but I didn’t know it was worth that much. I’ve also got an old "Blackberry" style phone by Motorola, which I love, but it’s nothing like a modern smart phone. I would want $10 for the Motorola.



People on these marketplace pages also note whether they smoke or have pets. The flip phone’s owner says she has "one small, non-shedding dog."



I can’t really figure out why anyone would care that an obsolete, $5 phone may have been in the same house as a dog. It’s not like the dog actually used it.



The same seller was also offering a bag of 100-plus assorted marbles — for $2. Presumably, the dog didn’t use them either.



If you’ve ever been in a Goodwill store, you will know that there are people who will purchase used shoes. I’m not one of them, and I probably wouldn’t go to some stranger’s front porch to buy shoes, even if they were a brand new pair they purchased and had second thoughts about.



For example: "Men’s shoes brand new never worn. Asking $30 bought for Christmas in Columbus and can’t return."



I’ve got enough shoes.



Another seller offered a pair of winter boots for $20. The price tag on the boots said they were sold for $22.99, so it’s not than much of a discount.



That family only smokes outside the house, in case that matters.



Other relatively mundane items for sale include a set of measuring spoons, such as a magnetic set for $4 one seller offered.



I’ve got three or four sets of measuring spoons clogging up my kitchen drawer. One is an antique bunch on a thick wire with little hearts for bowls including little tiny ones that measure down to a "dash" and "smidgen."



Need some underwear? A non-smoking family was offering a brand new double pack of Hanes, and dropped the price from $10 to $8.



Why? Just why would I go to someone’s house for underwear?



Other offerings seem to make more sense, such as a 2000 Toyota Celica GT for $1,800, or best offer.



I can also see selling a set of baby clothes for $20, and in that case, I suppose a smoke-free home would matter.



Speaking of homes, I found a few local properties for sale, or rent, but I don’t think the first place I would look for real estate is a Facebook page where people sell underwear and marbles.



On the other hand, I found a $25 million three-story home for sale on a "Global" marketplace site. The home is amazing, with an infinity pool and fourth floor terrace and solar power, only three minutes from a golf course. The post said to message or call, and left a cell phone number.



If I had that kind of money, I don’t think I would be browsing some Facebook marketplace for a new home, but why not give it a try?



"Hi there! Can you do a land contract with a balloon payment in 10 years?



"No? Got any old phones or new shoes you don’t need for porch pickup?"



Disclaimer: Just because I think it’s strange that people want to leave spoons for strangers on their front porch doesn’t mean I think they’re bad people. While I think it’s funny they might want to sell relatively low-value items via Facebook, maybe they’re trying to meet people, or putting their "porch money" in savings for a vacation, or television, or some specific purpose.



That would make them a lot more frugal than I, which would be an admirable trait.



In fact, this is not that different from placing a classified ad in the newspaper



It used to be the classified ads were just about the only way one could get rid of excess junk without hosting a yard sale or posting an index card at the laundromat or grocery store.



Times are changing. You no longer have to pay if you wanted to get rid of your Billy Bass singing fish, neon Budweiser sign, or crate-crafted plant stand in the paper. Now you can place classified ads for free, as long as what you’re trying to sell costs less than $99.



Just turn to the back of your paper or go online and check it out — then find something to sell!



