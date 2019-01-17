Hudson resident Liam Speaks, a seventh grader attending Lawrence School, was awarded a prize as one of the winners of the Young Entrepreneur Institute’s "Selling Bee" at a Jan. 13 ceremony.



The "Selling Bee" challenged students from Northeastern Ohio to come up with unique entrepreneurial ideas. The proposed idea could be any type of business — a product business, a service business, a social enterprise that helps people or the environment, or a technology business.



The entries were judged on Quality of Thinking, Quality of Presentation and Overall Creativity by a panel of business leaders.



The business ideas were submitted as a 45 second "Video Pitch." Liam’s idea was a business that would create, "Personalized Themed Songs."



The video script read: "Personalized Theme Song, you know you want one! Need a confidence booster? Do you want to make a good impression? Want to get the attention of that special someone? Then you need your own theme song, created just for you. Complete the digital personality profile on my website, and boom, you’ll have yourself your own theme song. Do you enjoy walks on the beach [plays a tropical song on his keyboard], or maybe you’re the adventurous type [plays an epic tune], like Rock and Roll music [plays rock theme]. Go to www.ThemeSongJustForYou.com to get your own personalized theme song for only $9.99."



Out of 461 entries for the fifth- through eighth-grade track, Liam and four others won.



"It was really an honor to win this award," he said. "The contest was fun and I learned a lot. I thought, what does everyone need? Well, a personalized theme song of course. A theme song that people can use for their ring tone or maybe play it as they enter a room. Who doesn’t need their own theme song?"



Liam is working to turn the idea into a business reality. He has purchased the domain, www.ThemeSongJustForYou.com, and is looking to launch the business for real in 2019.



The Young Entrepreneur Institute was founded by Greg Malkin in 2005 and launched its initial activities at University School in 2006. The institute promotes the intangibles necessary to become a successful entrepreneur — perseverance, hard work, managing adversity, overcoming failure and problem solving — many of the characteristics that will help to succeed in life.



The good work of the Young Entrepreneur Institute is made possible through the generosity of many local organizations including the support of Hudson’s own Burton D. Morgan Foundation.