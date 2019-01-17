STOW — A 15-year-old Stow boy was charged with felony assault after another boy suffered a concussion and a broken nose during a fight at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Jan. 8, said police.



Police said the other boy, 14, was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he was treated and released. No injuries were reported to the older boy.



Police said the fight occurred at the start of the school day. The 15-year-old was arrested and charged in Summit County Juvenile Court. No information was available from the school district concerning discipline the schools may impose.



