Earlier this year, Xan Denker, a senior trumpet player at Twinsburg High School, received word that she was selected to perform with the 2019 Ohio Music Education Association’s All State Orchestra.



As part of a rigorous audition process, Denker was selected to one of just three trumpet positions in the All State group, making her one of the top trumpet players in the state. Denker is a talented member of the Twinsburg Band Program and plans to major in trumpet performance in the fall.



Her playing ability has earned her by-invitation auditions to Boston University’s College of Fine Arts and The University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, among many others.



The OMEA All State Orchestra Performance takes place Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. The concert is free and is part of the annual OMEA Professional Development Concert which is hosted in Cleveland this year. The instrumental music staff is extremely proud of her efforts and celebrates her selection.