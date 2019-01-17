MUNROE FALLS — After not receiving a pay raise for the past three years, the city’s law director is garnering an 11 percent compensation increase this year.



City Council on Tuesday night voted 6-1 to renew the contract of Law Director Tom Kostoff, effective Feb. 1 and running through Jan. 31, 2020. Council member Mike Barnes cast the dissenting vote.



With the raise that was granted as part of the contract renewal, Kostoff will now earn $40,000 annually; he was previously making $36,000 per year. The contract also allows Kostoff to charge $175 per hour for litigation services in court and $125 an hour for public records services, the same rates in the previous contract, according to Finance Director Karen Reynolds.



Kostoff thanked council, the administration and residents for showing "confidence" in him and the work he’s doing.



"I look forward to serving the city in the upcoming year," Kostoff said.



Barnes emphasized his opposition was not a judgment on the work being done by Kostoff, but felt the raise was "too much" given some of the city’s other expense issues. Barnes added there was a tree on Harry Avenue that needed to be cut down and repair work is also needed on the Lehner House. He noted he felt those items should hold a "greater priority."



"These things have a more direct impact on the citizens of Munroe Falls," Barnes said.



Reynolds said the amount of time Kostoff has spent doing legal work at city hall has "increased." At one time, he spent about four hours one day a week in city hall but that time is now typically an entire work day at city hall, according to Reynolds.



"He’s here meeting with the department heads and different citizens and [is handling] all kinds of issues," noted Reynolds, who added Kostoff also prepares the legislative items and attends council meetings.



Mayor James Armstrong said Kostoff did not receive a pay increase in 2016, 2017 or 2018, and also noted the law director did not bill the city for litigation services when he knew the city was having financial difficulties.



"I appreciate his service," Armstrong said. "I know the others in the city appreciate his service." He noted council members have told him that Kostoff promptly returns their phone calls.



The mayor added the compensation hike for Kostoff is "long overdue."



After the meeting, Armstrong noted the amount paid to Kostoff was lower than the salary received by previous Law Director Jack Morrison.



On Wednesday, Armstrong sent the Stow Sentry unsolicited copies of legislation and meeting minutes showing that council in January 2015 approved paying Morrison $66,000 for a term starting Feb. 1, 2015, and ending Jan. 31, 2016. According to meeting minutes of the council meeting on Jan. 20, 2015, Barnes voted in favor of the contract for Morrison.



When asked for comment, Barnes said he believed Morrison’s salary was the top pay level for a department head.



"Essentially, Morrison’s firm, Amer Cunningham, became our law department," Barnes stated. "As I recall, Morrison handled everything, all litigation, legislation, debt collection, board and commission issues, even all necessary mailings. Voting to pay $66,000 with that level of service was a no-brainer. Mr Kostoff has stated from the beginning he is a one-man show. With that in mind, I voted in favor of his appointment as law director and acknowledged he should be permitted to outsource where and when as needed. Over the last three years, taxpayers have spent a fortune for outside counsel."



Council approves allowing village to use city’s trash service contract terms



Council also voted 6-1 to allow the village of New Concord in Muskingum County to participate in the solid waste collection and recycling services contract the city has with Kimble Recycling & Disposal Inc. Council member John Hegnauer voted no.



Village of New Concord Administrator Charlotte Colley on Nov. 28 sent a letter to Munroe Falls Service Director Jim Bowery requesting the city allow New Concord to participate in the terms of Munroe Falls’ contract with Kimble. This arrangement is allowed under state law, wrote Colley, who added Kimble had agreed to allowing New Concord to participate.



Kostoff said the city will not see any tangible benefit from allowing New Concord to participate in the terms and conditions of the contract.



Hegnauer asked Kostoff, "In your professional opinion, do you see any [legal] exposure to us" by allowing New Concord to join the city’s sanitation collection and recycling services pact with Kimble.



Kostoff said if New Concord was sued in connection with the contract, Munroe Falls would be covered by its insurance carrier.



Hegnauer later told the Stow Sentry he felt Kostoff "didn't really give me a clear answer" on his question, and thus he voted against the arrangement "out of caution."



Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.