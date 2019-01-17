RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Nevada man has been charged with second-degree felony charges of drug trafficking and drug possession after the Ohio State Highway Patrol found marijuana and hash oil totaling about $276,600 in his vehicle during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday, OSHP said.



OSHP said that they stopped a rented 2018 Nissan Rogue with Oregon registration driven by 34-year-old Justin L. Clapper for a marked lanes violation at 2:48 p.m. Criminal indicators were observed and an OSHP drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. Troopers then found 90 pounds of suspected marijuana and 806 grams of hash oil in the vehicle, said OSHP.



Clapper was taken to the Summit County Jail. If convicted, he could face up to 32 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.