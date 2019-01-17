Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Suspicion



Footprints found outside home: Police responded after an East Streetsboro Street woman reported finding footprints in the snow around her home during the evening Jan. 15. Police said they checked the home, but found no signs of forced entry or that anyone had been inside the home.



Theft



Fraudulent charges reported: A Sussex Road man reported Jan. 14 that someone made unspecified charges to his credit card account.



Drug possession



Woman stopped for speeding: A Kentucky woman, 35, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and speeding after police said they clocked her vehicle’s speed at 41 mph in a 25 mph zone and stopped it on West Streetsboro Street near Milford Drive at about 9:20 a.m. Jan. 12. Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a marijuana pipe in it.



Park violation



Vehicle seen in park: Police said while on patrol, an officer stopped to investigate after seeing a vehicle parked in Colony Park off Ogilby Drive at about 11:20 p.m. Jan. 12. Police said the vehicle’s occupants were warned about being in the park after hours.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man drove into tree: A Holyoke Avenue man, 21, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content and failure to control after police responded to a report that the man drove his vehicle into a yard and struck a tree at about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 8. No injuries were reported. Police said the man’s BAC measured at 0.198 percent, more than twice the 0.08-percent legal limit. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



