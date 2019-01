HUDSON — In advance of this weekend’s snow storm, the city of Hudson has issued a parking ban in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, January 19 through 5 p.m. Sunday, January 20.



The ban prohibits motorists from parking cars on city streets, so that the roads are unobstructed for essential functions, such as snow plowing and emergency services. The city thanks people in advance for adhering to the ban and keeping the streets safer.