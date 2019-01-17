CUYAHOGA FALLS — The mayor, city council members and some appointed officials are receiving a 3 percent raise retroactive to 2018, as well as additional 3 percent increases in 2019 and 2020 due to a 1987 ordinance that awards the pay hikes based on the increases received by the city’s union and non-union employees.

The mayor, city councilors, the clerk of council, as well as the finance director, law director, service director and community development director, are receiving 3 percent compensation hikes at the start of each year from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec 31, 2020, according to Law Director Russ Balthis.

These raises are being issued in a connection with an ordinance adopted in 1987 that says these employees receive a compensation hike equal to the weighted average of the increase received by the union employees as long as it does not exceed the raise given to the non-union employees. Since both union and non-union workers received a 3 percent raise, the elected leaders and the four department heads will be granted the same increase, said Balthis.

City Council in the last three months of 2018 approved three-year contracts with all six of the city’s employee unions. Those contracts started July 1, 2018, and will remain in place until June 30, 2021. All are receiving a 3 percent raise in each year of the pact.

Finance Director Bryan Hoffman detailed the new salaries for each office in each year in a Dec. 27 letter to Clerk of Council Dana Capriulo.

Hoffman wrote that the new salaries for both 2018 and 2019 would go into effect 30 days after the date of the letter. The new pay level for 2020 would take effect Jan. 1, 2020, according to Hoffman.

Hoffman said the officials will receive a lump sum check for the increase they were awarded retroactively to Jan. 1, 2018. Mayor Don Walters will receive a check for $3,720 to reflect his salary increasing from $124,006 in 2017 to $127,727 in 2018. Walters will then receive a 3 percent increase in both 2019 and 2020, when his salary will rise to $135,505.

Service Director Anthony Zumbo, as well as Hoffman and Balthis, will each receive a $3,351 check to reflect their salaries increasing from $111,713 in 2017 to $115,064 in 2018. They will then get a 3 percent increase in both 2019 and 2020, when each of their salaries will be $122,069 in 2020. Diane Sheridan, who resigned from the community development director position on Jan. 4, will receive the $3,351 check for the increase that is retroactive to 2018, according to Hoffman. Deputy Community Development Director Sara Leedham is serving as the interim Community Development Director.

The letter lists the city council president’s salary at $20,436 in 2018, $21,049 in 2019 and $21,680 in 2020, and the council members’ salaries at $19,159 in 2018, $19,733 in 2019 and $20,325 in 2020. The clerk of council’s salary is listed at $15,327 in 2018, $15,787 in 2019 and $16,260 in 2020.

