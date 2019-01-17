BRECKSVILLE — Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio (gotrNEO) is set to serve 87 locations this spring with an expected 1,300 girls learning about friendship, teamwork and community in its 10-week program.



Several locations are still in need of volunteers. Girls on the Run emphasizes competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. Trained volunteers deliver lessons from the research-based curriculum twice per week at schools and community centers throughout Northeast Ohio.



All of the training and materials are provided at no cost to volunteers whose job is to serve as role models to girls in third through eighth grade. And, since Girls on the Run is not a running program, no coaching or running experience is necessary.



"Empowering girls to believe in themselves has never been more relevant or important than it is today," says Executive Director Robyn Cutler. "Together with the Girls on the Run curriculum, volunteers have the opportunity to deliver valuable life lessons to the girls and, through the process, find they often learn life skills themselves. Our volunteers often comment that they wish there had been a program like Girls on the Run when they were younger.



"Their journeys might have been easier."



Each person has something unique to offer as it is necessary for girls to have role models in their lives from all walks of life. If interested in serving as a mentor to the girls in a community, visit www.gotrNEO.org/coach or call 234-206-0786 to learn more. The deadline for coach applications for the spring 2019 season is Jan. 25.



Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio is an affiliated council of Girls on the Run International and is supported by several benefactors. It serves girls in third through eighth grades in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Portage, Medina and Lake counties. For more information, visit gotrNEO.org.