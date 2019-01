TALLMADGE — The city’s 17th mayor, David G. Kline, has announced his intention to seek re-election.

Kline became the city’s mayor in May 2010.

Concluding his State of the City address at The Venue today, Kline said he had pulled petitions with the intention of asking “Tallmadge residents if they still want me as their mayor.” Feb. 6 is the filing deadline with the Summit County Board of Elections.

