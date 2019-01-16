STOW — Eight companies were recognized for their efforts to improve the marketplace, workplace and community.



The awards were presented Tuesday during the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards luncheon.



The winner of the Stow Mayor’s Award was Innovative Fabrications which opened last year in the former Wrayco building on Seasons Road. The facility includes two buildings which comprise 182,000 square feet, said the award’s presenter, Stow Mayor John Pribonic.



"It was a huge undertaking putting both buildings back into shape to be used for manufacturing once again," Pribonic said. "They have been hiring and training since early last year."



Innovative Fabrications designs and manufactures components for machinery and equipment used in construction, agriculture and logistics. They use automated and manual processes at the plant and currently have several robotic stations in use, the mayor said, and they expect to add more in the future. The company’s paint line is one of the largest in the country "right here in little, old Stow," Pribonic said.



He noted Innovative Fabrications has made a "tremendous investment" buying the property, renovating the buildings and hiring and training employees. "We really do appreciate your investment here in Stow," he told Lem Joyner, operations manager for Innovative Fabrications, who accepted the award.



"It’s been a great opportunity to contribute to this beautiful town you have called Stow," Joyner said, adding, "The people are great."



DaVita Munroe Falls Dialysis received the Munroe Falls Mayor’s Award. James Armstrong, mayor of Munroe Falls, said DaVita opened on North Main Street in 2002 and then expanded with major renovations in 2015. "We appreciate their presence in our community and we support their continued success," Armstrong said.



Accepting the award was Becky Patterson who explained DaVita Dialysis provides "life-sustaining" dialysis to many people in the community. She said the Munroe Falls location serves patients primarily from Summit and Cuyahoga counties. "We’ve seen probably 500 patients from the area over the past 16 years," Patterson said.



"We appreciate the Munroe Falls Fire Department and everybody in the community," she said. "They’ve been wonderful to us."



In presenting the Chamber President’s Award, Kathy Romito said Audio-Technica U.S. Inc. is this year’s recipient because of the company’s longtime support of the community by maintaining their U.S. headquarters in Stow since 1980, after moving from Akron in 1972.



"Since opening on Commerce Drive they have expanded their facility twice and currently employ 116 people in Stow," Romito said. Audio-Technica distributes microphones, headphones and turntables throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America.



In accepting the award, Richard Sprungle, vice president of operations for Audio-Technica, said, "We want to thank all of you who supported our warehouse sale in December … the chamber for the award and all of you for your support of the chamber."



Esterle Mold and Machine Co. Inc. was honored as this year’s Industrial Development Award winner. Esterle recently expanded its plastics facility on Commerce Drive. Owners Richard Esterle, his sister Kathleen Sawyer and their families were on hand to accept the award.



The Hospitality Award was given to Home2 Suites by Hilton on Steels Corners Road.



Also honored at the luncheon were Zoom Express Car Wash, New Commercial Construction Award; Wenco Wendy’s Franchises, Stow Commercial Resilience Award; and Superior Mold and Die Company, Munroe Falls Business Longevity Award.



In addition, the chamber recognized 2018 President’s Club contributors who made possible four $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors.



Each year, the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee honors those businesses it determines have made a positive impact in the communities of Stow and Munroe Falls the previous year. This year, the event took place at Acker-Moore Memorial Post and was catered by Kirbie’s Meats and Catering.



