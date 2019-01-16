STOW — Longtime florists in Stow, Jack and Carol Baumann, are transplanting their business, but not outside the city where it’s flourished.

Baumann’s Florist and Greenhouse has been in Stow since 1980. Located at 4563 Hudson Drive since 1994, the shop is moving into its new home at 3527 Darrow Road where a re-opening is planned for Feb. 1.

The Baumanns said they like Stow and would not want to be anywhere else. “The people are very nice and it’s a nice city,” said Jack Baumann. The move is not far, Carol said.

“We’re going to move just down the road,” she said, “where we’ll be more accessible to our customers and serve them better.”

Carol said she and her husband were thinking about streamlining their operation when a company approached them about leasing their space on Hudson Drive. “They are going to use the greenhouse which we haven’t used in the last year or two,” she said.

The Baumanns are going to lease the property to a granite countertop company. “When the prospect came along that we could downsize a little bit, we kind of jumped at it,” Jack said.

Jack said he and his wife want to concentrate on what they do best: weddings. Baumann’s Florist and Greenhouse has won state and national awards for its floral arrangements, as well as recognition from The Knot and Martha Stewart, he said. For the past two years, Baumann’s has done the flowers for more than 50 weddings per year. In 2016, they had 88 weddings.

Carol said her sons asked her to scale back on weddings after 2016 because grandchildren started arriving in the family. The business has always been just Jack and Carol, and over the years they have relied on help from their children. They have four sons, two of whom live out of state, and three grandchildren.

To allow themselves more time to spend with family when they want or need to, the Baumanns have taken on a partner. Emily Lipovan is the new partner and general manager of Baumann’s Florist and Greenhouse. She is a former real estate consultant with experience in the non-profit field.

“I’m doing this to give them the flexibility to relax,” Lipovan said, adding this new position will give her more time to be there for her own family. Lipovan has an 18-year-old daughter in college and a 10-year-old son in the fourth grade.

Carol Baumann said she will be in the shop nearly every day, just not seven days a week as she was before the move. She said she will miss the place on Hudson Drive where they were for almost 25 years.

“I have a lot of memories here,” she said, standing outside the the house that had been converted into a business. “I’m going to miss it and the customers who came in. I hope to see them all again at our new place.”

The new location is next door to Grecco Realty and across the street from Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library.

Lipovan said she’s pleased to be working with Carol Baumann whom she believes is an exceptional florist. “I recommend her to everyone,” she said. “I tell them she’s the cat’s meow.”

