CUYAHOGA FALLS — With the arrival of 2019, city income tax collection is now being handled by the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA).



RITA and the city of Cuyahoga Falls sent out a welcome letter to all city taxpayers notifying them that RITA will administer and collect all income taxes, and is serving as an agent of the city in this capacity.



The letter stated the city selected RITA "for its ability to offer residents and businesses eFiling and ePayment capabilities and to maximize the city’s tax collection efforts."



RITA is a non-profit governmental agency established in 1971 under chapter 167 of the Ohio Revised Code and is the largest municipal income tax collection agency in the state. Charles Hawk, a marketing specialist for RITA, said the agency’s only function is to collect municipal income taxes and added 294 municipalities representing 73 counties are part of the organization.



Finance Director Bryan Hoffman said he projected the city will save a little more than $50,000 a year by using RITA for tax collection. The city’s overall tax collection cost is estimated at $640,000, according to Hoffman.



For taxpayers filing online, Hoffman said RITA "has a more robust software [system] to make it easy to file." He said there will now be more representatives available to answer questions and the city’s tax administrator will assist customers.



City Council in spring 2018 voted 6-5 to approve a contract with RITA. The six Democrats voted "Yes" and the five Republicans voted "No." The contract took effect Jan. 1, 2019, and will be ongoing unless the city decides to withdraw, according to Hoffman.



In addition to saving money on collection costs, the change to RITA was also driven by the state’s recent move toward centralized collection of income taxes. Hoffman previously noted legislation has already been approved allowing businesses to file income taxes directly with the state.



"I would anticipate [the state] continuing down that path until they take over everything," noted Hoffman.



He explained he felt it would be "a good idea" to "band together with a bunch of other municipalities in a larger organization to hopefully stem off some of that."



If the state collected income taxes directly, Hoffman explained municipalities are concerned about not being able to perform audits, not having control of the fee that the state may charge for collection and potentially not having access to local business’ income tax figures.



How to submit tax payments



All city tax payments and tax forms for both current and previous tax years must now be sent to RITA. The letter from the city and RITA noted that RITA’s electronic filing and payment system will be available starting Feb. 18. City tax payers can visit the RITA website at www.ritaohio.com to access individual and business forms, as well as eFile and ePayment services.



Those wishing to submit payments by mail should send it to RITA’s secured lockbox center at: RITA, P.O. Box 477900, Broadview Heights, OH 44147-7900. Check or money orders should be made payable to the Regional Income Tax Agency or RITA. Tax payers should include their account number on all payments and correspondences to RITA.



What city taxpayers should watch for



City residents should, by the end of January, receive a post card reminding them to file for the 2018 tax year, according to the letter. City businesses should receive 2019 withholding forms and a 2018 net profit post card reminder by the end of January.



Businesses that have an existing account with RITA and are already remitting withholding taxes for another RITA municipality are instructed to add the Cuyahoga Falls withholding payment to RITA Form 11.



For more information, visit http://www.cityofcf.com/departments/income-tax, or visit ritaohio.com or call RITA’s customer service representatives at 800-860-7482 or call the city at 330-971-8220.



