MUSICAL ACTIVITIES



Jan. 18 — Three Dog Night, 8 p.m., Palace Theater, Market Avenue North, downtown Canton.



Jan. 18 — Linda Ronstadt tribute with Rachel Brown, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Jan. 18 — The Wall Live Extravaganza, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Jan. 18 — Vivian Green, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



Jan. 19 — Keller Williams, Pettygrass, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Jan. 19 — The Clairvoyants, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Jan. 19 — Confunkshun, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



Jan. 19 — Fayrewether, evening, the House of Blues on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Jan. 19 — The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Jan. 19 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



Jan. 19 — Cole Porter on Broadway with Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m., Hanna Theater on East 14th Street, Cleveland.



Jan. 19 — LOCASH, 10 p.m., the Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



Jan. 20 — Ohio Guitar Show, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Makoy Center on Center Street, Hilliard.



Jan. 22 — Tuesday Musical, 7:30 p.m ,. E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



Jan. 27 — University of Akron Steel Drum Band, 2:30 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Jan. 30 — Panic at the Disco, 7 p.m. Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



Feb. 1 — Metallica, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



Feb. 2 — Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute Band, 8 p.m. Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Feb. 2 — Stayin’ Alive: A Salute to the Bee Gees, 8 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Feb. 2 — 15 60 75 the Numbers Band, evening, Music Box Supper Club in the Flats, Cleveland.



Feb. 5 — Greensky Bluegrass, evening, the House of Blues on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 6 — Cher, 8 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



Feb. 9 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m. E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



Feb. 9 — Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra’s Sinatra benefit concert, 7:30 p.m., Chagrin Valley Little Theater in Chagrin Falls.



Feb. 9 — The Jersey Beat Band, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



Feb. 12 — Tuesday Musical, 7:30 p.m. E.J. Thomas at University of Akron.



Feb. 14 — The Sophisticated Soul Tour, 8 p.m. Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 14 — Rick Springfield, 7:30 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Feb. 15 — Jiggs Whigham and Evelyn Wright, 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 17 — Candlebox, 7:30 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Feb. 20 — "Ocean Soul," 7:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 21 — Joe Diffie, Neal McCoy, Mark Chesnutt, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater, Market Street North, Canton.



Feb. 21 — Dokken, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Feb. 23 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., University of Akron.



Feb. 23 — Hard Day’s Night, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Feb. 23 — Jump Back Across the Pond, 7:30 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 23 — Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Maintaineer Race Track and Casino, Chester, West Virginia.



Feb. 24 — Bob James, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



Feb. 24 — David Bowie alumni tour, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Feb. 28 — Loudon Wainwright III, evening, the Kent Stage, East Main Street, downtown Kent.



March 1 — Amy Grant, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 2 — Stephen Bishop, Robbie Dupree, evning, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



March 5 — The Earls of Leicester, evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



March 7 — Lifehouse, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 9 — Mumford and Sons, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



March 14 — An evening with Marie and the Osmonds, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 16 — Graham Nash, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater on South Main Street, downtown Akron.



March 16 — Mushroomhead, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



March 16 — Clint Black, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 17 — Kiss, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



March 21 — Kelly Clarkson, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



March 22 — Lonesome Traveler with Peter Yarrow, evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



March 23 — Pat Metheny, Side Eye, evening, the Kent Stage on E. Main Street, downtown Kent.



March 27 — 2Cellos, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



March 28 — Ariana Grande, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



April 6 — The Lacs, 7 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.







THEATRICAL EVENTS



Now-Jan. 20 — Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella," Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Now-Jan. 20 — Disney on Ice, various times, Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



Now-Feb. 3 — "An Iliad," Outcalt Theater at PlayhouseSquare, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Now-April 27 — "Flanagan’s Wake, Kennedy’s Theater at Playhouse Square, Cleveland.



Jan. 18-20, 25-26 — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Jan. 20, James A. Garfield Middle School in Garrettsville.



Jan. 18-Feb. 2 — "Goodbye Charlie," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Chagrin Valley Little Theater in Chagrin Falls.



Jan. 22-27 — "The Rainbow Fish," Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Jan. 24-27 — "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)," 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m,. Sunday, Greystone Hall, South High Street, downtown Akron.



Jan. 25-Feb. 16 — "Driving Miss Daisy," evenings, Aurora Community Theater in the library building, East Pioneer Trail, Aurora.



Jan. 25-26, Feb. 1-3, 8-9 — "The Tin Woman" by Stow Players, 8 p.m. except 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Heritage Barn in Stow.



Jan. 26 — "The BIBLE Live," 7:30 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Jan. 26-27 — "The Rainbow Fish," 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Jan. 27 — "Dancing with the Stars Live! Light Up the Night," 7:30 p.,m. Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Jan. 29-Feb. 17 — "Miss Saigon," State Theater on Euclid Avenue, downtown Cleveland.



Feb. 1-3 — "Weep for Joy," 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hanna Theater, East 14th Street, Cleveland.



Feb. 1-23 — "Hands on a Hardbody," by Hudson Players, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Barlow Community Center, South Oviatt Street, Hudson.



Feb. 2-24 — "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood," Allen Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 2-3 — DANCECLEVELAND Beijing Dance Theater, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 6 — "Abba Mania," 7:30 p.m. Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Feb. 6-7 — "Moon Shot," 10 a.m. and noon, Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 8 — "Legally Blonde: The Musical," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



Feb. 11-12 — "Tonight’s Performance," and "Goforth’s Fete," 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theater on Kent State University campus.



Feb. 13-14 — "Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," 10 a.m. and noon, Ohio Theater in Cleveland.



Feb. 15-March 10 — "Witness for the Prosecution," Hanna Theater on East 14th Street, Cleveland.



Feb. 20 — National Geographic Live’s "Ocean Soul," 7:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 21-March 3 — "The Importance of Being Earnest," Outcalt Theater at PlayhouseSquare, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 21 — "MeatEater: Under the Hood" with Steven Rinella and Janis Putelis, 8 p.m. Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 22-March 3 — "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," E. Turner Stump Theatre on Kent State University campus.



Feb. 27 — "Excision," 7 p.m. Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, 7 p.m. Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Feb. 27 — Disney’s "D’Capella," 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 27-March 10 — "Hay Fever," Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theater, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



March 2-3 — Shen Yun, State Theater at PlayhouseSquare, Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



March 2-3 — "Emily Brown and the Thing," Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.







MISCELLANEOUS ACTIVITIES



Currently — Movies at Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater are "Great Barrier Reef," "Tiny Giants" and "Amazon Adventure," Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland.



Currently — "Glass: Selections from the Kent State University Museum Collection," "Beyond the Suit: Contemporary Menswear from the Collection of Alexandre Marr and Dominic Iudiciani," "For the Birds" and "Fashion Timeline," the Kent State Museum, front campus at Kent State University off East Main Street.



Currently — "Mad for Plaid," "A City Worth Fighting For," "Cleveland Starts Here," "Setting the World in Motion," "REVolution," "Carl and Louis Stokes Making History," Kidzbits Family Education Center and Euclid Beach Park carousel, the Western Reserve Historical Society, east side Cleveland.



Currently — "Explore and Discover," "Built to Discover: Biomechanics," "Lake Erie: On the Edge" and "Dark Universe," the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Jeff Donaldson: Dig," "Allison Zuckerman: Pirates and Muse," "The Fabricators," "Brian Bress: Pictures Become You," "Nick Cave: Feat," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art" and C. Blake McDowell Jr. Galleries and Sandra L. and Dennis B. Haslinger Family Foundation Galleries, Akron Museum of Art, E. Market, downtown Akron.



Currently — "Kerry James Marshall: Works on Paper," "Allen Ruppersberg: Then and Now," "Marlon de Azambuja and Luisa Lambri" and "William Morris: Designing An Earthly Paradise," the Cleveland Museum of Art, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Rock on TV," "Guitar Gallery," "Rock and Pinball Part of the Machine," "Summer of Love Turns 50," Jeff Rusnak photo exhibit and class of 2018 inductees are special exhibits, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland.



Now-Feb. 21 — Winter exhibition, Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls.



Jan. 16-17 — Monster Jam, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



Jan. 17-21 — Cleveland Boat Show, IX Center near Hopkins Airport in Cleveland.



Jan. 17-19 — Northeast OHio Sportsman Show, 2- to 0 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m . Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Mount Hope Event Center, Route 241, Mount Hope (Holmes County).



Jan. 19 — Louis Black comedy show, 8 p.m., Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



Jan. 21 — North Coast Harbor Ice Fest, North Coast Harbor in downtown Cleveland.



Jan. 25-26 — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Jan. 25-26 — Cleveland Winter Beerfest, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.



Jan. 25-26 — International Motorcycle Show, IX Center near Hopkins Airport in Cleveland.



Jan. 26-27 — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 5 and 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Palace Theater, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Jan. 26 — Winter of 2019 Model Train Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., UAW Hall, Chevrolet Boulevard, Parma.



Feb. 7 — Sixth annual Angel A.R.T. Auction, 5:30 p.m. John S. Knight Center, East Mill Street, downtown Akron.



Feb. 7 — Comedian / actor Adam Sandler, 8 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 9 — Mentalist Joshua Seth, 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 15-18 — Medina Ice Festival, the square and downtown area of Medina.



Feb. 16 — Justin Willman’s Magic in Real Life Tour, 8 p.m., Ohio Theater, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 16 — Local Brews, Local Grooves: The Ultimate Craft Beer, Food & Music Festival, 6 p.m. House of Blues on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 16 — Comedians Cheech and Chong, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



Feb. 23 — Jump Back Ball: Across the Pond, 7 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



Feb. 23 — Brite Winter 2019, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., West Bank of the Flats in Cleveland.



Feb. 23 — Mac N Cheese Throwdown, noon to 3:30 p.m., Cleveland Public Auditorium, downtown Cleveland.



Feb. 23 — World Fighting Championships, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 8 — Comedian Michael Carbonaro, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 9 — Comedian Jim Jefferies, 8 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



March 9 — Winter Warmer Festival, 2 to 5 p.m., Windows on the River in Cleveland.



March 9 — Chocolate Fest Cleveland, 4 to 8 p.m., Lago Custom Events, West 10th Street in Cleveland.



March 10 — WWF: Fastlane, 6:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.



April 6 — Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.