STOW — While a number of nearby cities showcased impressive holiday light displays this year, the mayor says he was "deluged with calls" telling him Stow’s "was disappointing." He vows 2019 will be different.



"I received a lot of comments about our Christmas lights out front — or lack of," says Mayor John Pribonic. "And I’ll be the first one to admit it, as far as that’s concerned, that that was one of those things where, ‘How do we save money and get by?’" The City Center complex is located off the intersection of Darrow and Graham roads.



Tight budgets over the past few years have translated into less holiday cheer in the form of lights and decorations. There has been an approximate 20 percent reduction in city staff over the last six to eight years, Pribonic says, and almost all of that was through attrition. The mayor says the city has crunched numbers, conserved money and kept a tight financial ship.



Today, Pribonic says the city is in more comfortable shape financially than it has been in the past seven or eight years. However, the city hasn’t invested in lights and decorations "in at least five years," according to Chief of Staff and Service Director Nick Wren. "And this is the year it really started to show," Pribonic says. Saying he likes to compare himself to his peers, Pribonic reports, "I don’t think we stacked up. And people noticed."



Pribonic became mayor on Nov. 30. An at-large city councilman, he was the sole candidate on the November ballot seeking to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Sara Kline, who resigned in mid-May 2018 to become the superintendent of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Kline, whose term would have expired at the end of 2019, could not run again due to term limits. Pribonic will serve the final year of Kline’s term. An election in November 2019 will seat a new mayor for a four-year term.



When Pribonic was installed as mayor, he spoke with Wren about the upcoming holiday display. "We’re getting thin," Wren reported, "We hardly have anything left." Mirroring the advent of the new mayoral administration, Pribonic says the city "is looking ahead and starting new," in terms of its holiday decor. Wren and Linda Nahrstedt, the director of Stow’s parks and recreation department, will play key roles in revitalizing and "making Stow shine," Pribonic says.



According to Wren, one focus will be re-establishing the tradition of having a city Christmas tree and a lighting ceremony in conjunction with a holiday celebration hosted by the parks and recreation department. The city used to host a popular tree-lighting event; that tradition ended seven or eight years ago, Wren says, after the city tree died. City leaders also are exploring the idea of uplighting — a lighting effect created by strategically placing lighting fixtures at the base of a building and pointing them up. Such a strategy would accentuate the architectural features of city hall, Wren says, while respecting the presence of the memorial garden in front of it. An added bonus of uplighting is that the colors used may be changed, the mayor says, to reflect the cause of a certain month or a school championship.



More of a "Griswold Family Christmas" feel would be the aim in the back of the City Center complex, where the trees are anticipated to be bedecked with lights to create a winter wonderland. "Business in the front, party in the back," is how Pribonic described it. The budget for the transformation is "to be determined," according to Wren.



Reporter Ellin Walsh can be reached at 330-541-9419, ewalsh@recordpub.com or @EllinWalsh_RPC.