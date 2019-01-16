The city of Macedonia announced Wednesday that Rhonda Hall has resigned as finance director effective Jan. 15.



"The city wishes Ms. Hall well in all her future endeavors," a press release from Mayor Nick Molnar’s office states.



"The city will immediately begin a search for a new finance director while ensuring that current operations continue uninterrupted," the release goes on to say.



Any qualified candidates should send in a resume to the city’s human resource director at HR@macedonia.oh.us.



The mayor’s secretary said Molnar would have no further comment about the resignation at this time.



Council Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Bilkie said Wednesday he had been informed of the resignation, but did not know any further details.



Hall could not be reached for comment. The News Leader has requested a copy of her notice of resignation, which was not immediately available.



Hall was appointed finance director by former Mayor Joseph Migliorini in January 2016. At the time of her appointment, she was being paid $106,000 per year.



She had previously worked as a partner in Cleveland CPA firm, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc., where she had worked since 1988.



She accepted the Ohio Auditor of State award on behalf of the city each of the past two years.



Hall replaced former finance director Scott Svab, who was asked by Migliorini to resign in a letter that stated the mayor was appointing a new finance director.