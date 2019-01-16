On a cold, dark night, the star of a Broadway play arrived in quaint, historic Hudson.



The men unwrapped her and removed her bindings before pushing her into the theater, where she took center stage for the upcoming Hudson Players' production of "Hands on a Hardbody."



Director Will C. Crosby said the Players wanted to do the show "Hands on a Hardbody" but needed a truck, the star of the show.



"If we find a truck, we can do the show," said Gary Maher, vice president of the board, who began making phone calls.



One truck was too far away in California. Another truck could be broken down and sent in crates, but the shipping was costly. Then through propNspoon, Maher said they found the truck used in the Broadway show in 2013.



The musical is based on a 1997 documentary of the actual 1995 endurance contest at a car dealership in small-town Texas, which saw the exhausted winner take home a Nissan truck after 77 continuous hours.



"Real people make it genuine and powerful," Maher said. "It was a life-changing truck."



Maher, Crosby, Tim Steiner and Dan Gerbracht drove more than seven hours to pick up the truck Jan. 12 in New Jersey and had it back in Hudson on Sunday night ready for rehearsals with the rest of the cast.



The truck has no engine or gas tank — but it does have hydraulics that lift the truck and rotate it. It also boasts working headlights and a horn, Crosby said.



Crosby demonstrated what areas of the truck actors could stand on, sit on, and dance on. To touch the truck, the actors must wear gloves. After all, she is a Broadway star.



The other players in the performance include 10 down-on-their luck Texans who enter the contest at a car dealership to see who can keep their hands on a cherry red Nissan hardbody truck the longest. The actors move with the truck and share their reasons for wanting to win the contest in verse and song.



Hudson Players’ upcoming musical "Hands on a Hardbody" is new to Northeast Ohio with performances at 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17 at the Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt Street, in Hudson. The musical, which was nominated for three Tony awards in 2013, features a country-rock musical score and lyrics by Phish's Trey Anastasio and artist Amanda Green. Musical direction is by Bridget Jankowski and choreography by Mo Martin.



"This is a complex show with a lot of elements," Crosby said. "The show is about 15 people and 10 contestants who come together and meet with the goal to win the truck to better their lives."



For the first four weeks the cast focused on the music and characters. Once the truck arrived Jan. 13, the focus changed to the truck.



"It's a completely new character," Crosby said. "The 15 actors all have individual moments and songs. It's an ensemble cast and no part is bigger than another."



The actors in the production are from across the region, from Hudson to Medina to Dover and Lakewood, Cosby said. They're all very seasoned actors, many with degrees in musical theater.



Cosby is in his fifth season of directing and has done 15 shows during that time but said this type of show has never been done in Hudson before.



"It will make you laugh, cry and think," Crosby said. "As a director, you're creating something no one else can. Each day brings something new and beautiful into the show."



The players include boastful former winner Benny (Josh Larkin); Jesus-loving Norma (Jessica DeFrange); injured and out-of-work J.D. (Mark H. Durbin); his devoted wife Virginia (Sharon Lloyd); hopeful dreamers Kelli and Greg (Korinne Carroll Courtwright and Kyle Burnett); sexy schemer Heather (Brooke Lytton); tough and funny Janis (Shelly Palumbo); and her biggest supporter, husband Don (Elliott Ingersoll); hard-working Tex Mex Jesus (Santino Palma); troubled Marine Chris (Noah Meaux); boastful ladies’ man Ronald (Adam Clifford Harris); sketchy dealership manager Mike (Sean Donovan); ex-beauty queen PR person Cindy (Jennifer Ranaudo Kubinski); and radio announcer Frank (Jacob Schafer.)



Burnett of Tremont plays Greg, one of the bright-eyed dreamers. Since Greg was 13, he's wanted to be a stuntman in Hollywood — and by winning the truck he can fulfill his dream.



Burnett said the only similar thing he's done in his life is in 2007 when he waited in line from 5 p.m. until midnight for a copy of the Harry Potter book, "The Deathly Hallows."



"This is a very different show. It's very human," Burnett said. "Most theater is for escape with different worlds or an outlandish story. This story is very relatable, honest and heartfelt."



Durbin of Twinsburg portrays J. D. Drew, an old, grizzled guy looking for one more chance for redemption.



"There are a lot of younger kids full of energy, and he's trying to survive through it all," Durbin said.



The musical score allows every performer a chance to shine, Durbin said.



"I sing 'Used to Be' reminiscing about the town he grew up in," he said.



Durbin, who grew up in Stow, said he can relate as he drives by places that are gone like the Workman High School in Stow and Saywell's Drug Store in Hudson where his dad would take the family.



"It's not good or bad," Durbin said. "It's the way it used to be."



Durbin said the only thing he did close to this contest for a truck was waiting in line a whole day in London to see the "Phantom of the Opera." He also participated in "Hands Across America" in 1986.



Durbin said he was inspired to do community theater after watching his older brother, Neil, in his senior Stow High School Play, "MASH."



"He was phenomenal, and I wanted to do it," Durbin said.



Jessica DeFrange is Jesus-loving Norma, a wife and mother.



"She has enlisted churches to pray for her," DeFrange said. "Her husband is out of work, and the Lord has told her to win the truck and do it for her family."



DeFrange listens to music in her headset during the play and breaks into song, the "Joy of the Lord," which infects the whole group.



The show covers all genres of music with something for everyone, she said.



DeFrange said she’s never done anything like the contest in the play.



"I can’t wrap my mind around it, but it’s fun to pretend," DeFrange said.



To purchase tickets for Hands on a Hardbody go to www.hudsonplayers.com, or call the Hudson Players box office at 330-655-8522 for more information. Due to expected high demand patrons should reserve their tickets early, especially for the Sunday matinees.



To set the tone for the musical version, Hudson Players will screen the original "Hands on a Hardbody" documentary film Sunday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Barlow Community Center. The admission is free or whatever those attending care to donate.



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com