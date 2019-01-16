CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council on Monday unanimously approved a 10-year, 50-percent tax abatement for Portage Community Bank, which is constructing its first Summit County location in the Falls.



The bank, in operation since 1998, has offices in Ravenna and Kent. The downtown Cuyahoga Falls location at 140 Portage Trail will be the bank’s third office.



Council approved the ordinance authorizing Mayor Don Walters to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with the bank. The Community Reinvestment Area program is administered by local governments and provides property tax exemptions for property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings, according to the state’s website.



Sara Leedham, the city’s acting director of development, said the city can only estimate what the building’s valuation and bank’s tax payment will be. The valuation is determined by the county and could change after part of the 4,500-square-foot building is demolished to pull it back from the road and provide for additional parking. The property’s land valuation is $130,260, which won’t change.



Community development committee chairman and Ward 1 Councilman Drew Reilly said the abatement would be 50 percent of the increased valuation.



According to the agreement, the bank purchased the property for $1 million from Westfield Bank and plans to spend another $1 million in remodeling costs. The site is expected to include six full-time and two part-time employees, with an annual payroll of $350,000. Groundbreaking is slated for February, with an opening date this fall.



During council Monday, Leedham also gave an update on several downtown projects.



Final building inspections for Pav’s Creamery are scheduled for this week. Leedham said fire and health department inspections are still needed, but Pav’s tentatively plans to start making ice cream this week.



Construction continues at Akron Coffee Roasters, Ohio Brewing Company and Rose Italian Kitchen; all three have tentative spring opening dates. Construction on the expansion at Darby’s brewpub is expected to start in late spring or early summer.



HiHO Brewing Company is closed through Thursday for the installation of a brick pizza oven, while Studio 2091 closed permanently over the weekend. Leedham said the studio showcased the work of more than 1,000 artists since it opened in 2010. She said the property will be going up for sale.