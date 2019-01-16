Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Theft



Items stolen from store: A Howe Avenue store employee reported an unknown male and female left the store without paying for merchandise totaling about $685 in value Jan. 10.



Projector taken: A Hudson man reported Jan. 10 someone took his $400 projector while it was at the city’s Quirk Cultural Center on Grant Avenue during the previous two days.



Scrap metal stolen: A 2nd Street business employee reported Jan. 9 that someone took about $300 worth of scrap metal from a locked container at the business during the night.



Warrant issued for man: An Akron man, 37, was charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass after a Howe Avenue store employee reported the man was seen on store security video leaving the store without paying for an approximately $120 track light. Police said the man had previously signed an agreement stating he would not enter the store’s property following a previous theft there. An arrest warrant was issued for the man.



Man seen by employee: A Wadsworth man, 44, was charged with misdemeanor theft and drug paraphernalia possession after a Howe Avenue store employee reported seeing the man conceal merchandise totaling about $65 in value in his clothing, then leave the store without paying for it Jan. 6. Police said they found a pen body allegedly used to snort cocaine in the man’s possession. The man was summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.



Motor scooter taken: A 4th Street man reported Jan. 5 that someone took his 2009 model motor scooter of unspecified value from outside his home since the day before.



Car window smashed: A Munroe Falls man reported someone smashed his car’s rear window while the car was parked on Portage Trail during the morning Jan. 9. Police said the damage was estimated at $500.



Identity fraud



No loss reported: An Eaton Avenue woman reported Jan. 8 that someone unsuccessfully tried to use her personal information to apply for two credit cards and a loan.



Breaking and entering



Storage unit broken into: An Akron man reported Jan. 8 that someone broke the lock off his State Road storage unit and took miscellaneous items totaling about $150 in value since early November.



Money stolen from jukebox: A Front Street restaurant owner reported Jan. 7 that someone pried open the restaurant’s front door, then forced open a jukebox, two cash registers and a lottery gaming machine. The owner said nearly $200 was stolen from the jukebox and damages totaled about $500.



Weapons under disability



Guns found following crash: A 2nd Street man, 40, was charged with two counts of third-degree felony weapons under disability, as well as fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia possession, stopping after an accident, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, and marked lanes following a crash on High Street near Center Avenue at a little after 4 p.m. Jan. 7. Police said there were no reported injuries.



Police said the man was driving south on High Street when he drove across the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by a North Canton woman. Police said the man then fled on foot, but was caught nearby.



Police said the man was found in possession of two handguns, which he was not allowed to have because of a prior felony conviction, two small plastic bags containing suspected meth, two drug pipes and a short straw with residue on it. The man was taken to Summit County Jail.



Burglary



Money taken from apartment: A Kennedy Boulevard man reported someone entered his unlocked apartment and took $30 during the morning Jan. 6.



Disorderly conduct



Men fighting in road: Two Birchwood Avenue men, ages 20 and 21, were cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police responded to a report that they were fighting in the roadway at the East Portage Trail and Stone Street intersection at around 2 a.m. Police said no injuries were reported.