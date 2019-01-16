Justin Ballard, 36, of 11th Street in Cuyahoga Falls, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for rape, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.



On Nov. 30, Ballard pleaded guilty to rape, a felony of the first degree; sexual battery, a felony of the third degree; and gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree.



"I am so impressed with the strength the survivor showed in facing the person who did these horrible things," said Walsh. "I am also pleased to know the residents of Summit County are safer today as Mr. Ballard will spend a significant amount of time in prison."



Ballard was also designated a Tier III sex offender, meaning once he is released from prison he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.