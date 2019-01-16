TWINSBURG — "It was just the super adult version of the home chemistry kit," said Assistant Fire Chief Steve Bosso, describing the cause of a potential hazardous materials incident at a Warren Parkway apartment building Tuesday night.



Bosso said that as it turned out, it was simply a man experimenting with some chemicals, but this was only discovered after the fire department and the Summit County Hazardous Materials Team responded and investigated.



"There was nothing that could be mixed together to make something dangerous. Nothing nefarious," he said.



Assistant Police Chief Bob Gonsiewski said the man is not being charged.



"They couldn’t determine anything illegal. Just a hazmat situation," he said.



Bosso, however, said the man is expected to take a hit to his bank account, since federal law allows the fire department and hazmat team to bill the man for its costs.



"It’s going to be quite expensive for this gentleman," he said, adding that he does not have an estimate.



Bosso said the incident began at a little after 9 p.m. when a neighbor reported smelling something.



"A resident called the fire department direct and said, ‘Hey, there’s a kind of funny smell coming out near my apartment,’" said Bosso.



The shift commander went to the scene and smelled a sulphuric odor, prompting a response by the fire department and the hazmat team. Several nearby apartments were evacuated for the night, said Bosso.



"They found their own place to stay that night," said Bosso.



Dominion East Ohio Gas Company also sent a crew to make sure it was not a natural gas leak. Bosso said he believes the man was attempting to make the chemical that is added to natural gas to give it an odor, making it easier to detect leaks.



Bosso said the man was cooperative and he impressed the responders with his knowledge of the chemicals he was using, but he used poor judgement.



"He is a very smart individual, but it is a very small apartment," said Bosso. "If he had a house on an acre, we probably would never know about it."



Bosso said the scene was finally cleared at about 2:10 a.m. No cleanup was needed, but the man was told he should air out his apartment and the waste water from the building is being monitored to detect any of the chemicals he was using.



"As of last night, they didn’t find anything," he said.



Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.