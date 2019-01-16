Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by Aurora police. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Domestic disputes: Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute Jan. 4 in Chatham Estates. The male homeowner said he feared his live-in girlfriend gave the dog poison. She said she gave it dog treats. The man was advised to keep close watch on the dog, and statements were completed by both parties.



An Aurora woman was charged with domestic violence Jan. 8 after a verbal argument with her son’s girlfriend turned physical on Tinkers Trail. Police reported no visible injuries, but police said they determined the defendant was the primary aggressor. She was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Harassment: Officers responded to a Manchester Drive home Dec. 28 for a dispute between a female resident and her brother from Pennsylvania over a text message about ownership of a dog. The woman said she did not want the man at her home. Officers told the man to stay away from the home or he would be arrested.



During a welfare check Jan. 6 on Winslow Drive, officers found a Bedford man who was living there has allegedly been harassing a female resident. The woman said nothing physical had happened. The man agreed to leave for the night, and the woman was advised eviction proceedings could be pursued in court.



Warrant incidents: Police served an arrest warrant Dec. 19 on a Garfield Heights man for menacing and stalking charges. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



During a traffic stop Dec. 22 on North Aurora Road, officers found the driver and passenger had warrants. The driver, a woman from Maple Heights, had a warrant from Bedford for failing to appear in court on a traffic offense, and the Maple Heights male passenger had four warrants from Maple Heights for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses and one for contempt of court. Both were taken to a spot for transfer to another police agency.



A Ravenna man turned himself in Dec. 31 on a probable cause warrant.



During a traffic stop Jan. 4 on South Chillicothe Road, an Aurora man was found to have a suspended license and a warrant from Portage County for failing to appear in court. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Private property crashes: Officers responded Dec. 22 to a crash at a South Chillicothe Road retail business, in which a Hudson woman’s car hit the bumper of a parked vehicle owned by an Eastlake woman. Minimal damage and no injuries were reported.



Police said a Twinsburg woman and Mogadore man struck each other Dec. 28 while exiting parking spaces at a West Garfield Road business. No injuries were reported.



Traffic crash: An Akron man was cited for expired license plates Dec. 21 after a three-car crash on West Garfield Road at Chase Bank. The man said he entered the intersection on a green light and claimed an Aurora man turned in front of him, causing the Akron man to spin out and strike the front of a Ravenna woman’s car. The Aurora man claimed he had a green arrow, attempted a left turn into the bank and was struck by the Akron man on the passenger side rear. No injuries were reported.



Ammunition turned in: An Olmsted Township man dropped off old ammunition Dec. 31 at the police station, saying it belonged to his deceased father.



Fraudulent incidents: An Idlewood Lane man reported Dec. 27 that an unknown person cashed a fake check for $750 at a local bank. A police report was completed.



A Trails End woman reported Jan. 2 that an unknown person made a purchase at a store with her credit card. Total loss was estimated at $450.



A Moneta Avenue man reported Jan. 8 that when he tried to close an Apple account, he was scammed out of money by a company posing as Apple I-Tunes. When he tries to reach the business he is hung up on.



An Antler Point woman reported Jan. 7 that she was contacted by a client to purchase $2,000 in Amazon gift cards. After emailing the card numbers the woman realized the email address was not her client’s. She then received a call from an unknown person claiming to be her client. The woman realized she had been scammed, but no money was lost as gift cards have to be scratched off to use.



Property damage: An Orchard Avenue woman reported Jan. 5 that her neighbor’s vehicle left ruts in her lawn. Police contacted the man, who said his trailer caused the damage and he would compensate the woman for repairs.



Marijuana found: An Aurora woman reported Jan. 5 that she found a bag of suspected marjiuana on the floor by the door of a South Chillicothe Road retail business. It was taken to the police station to be destroyed.



Traffic citations: During a traffic stop Jan. 6 at Barrington Town Square, a Newton Falls man was cited for driving under suspension.



During a traffic stop Jan. 5 at Route 43 and Maple Lane, a Mantua man was cited for having an expired vehicle registration.