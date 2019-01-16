TALLMADGE – It isn't often someone is asked to determine the life or death of another human being but those on a jury are given that responsibility.



In "12 Angry Men" a jury must decide whether a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. The trial is long and the initial vote is 11 to 1 that the man is guilty, but the laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all 12 jurors to convict him. The courtroom thriller shows the working of a democracy as the 11 jurors initially try to sway the one holdout. But as they re-examine the evidence, they begin to wonder whether there is "reasonable doubt" about the guilt of the suspect.



Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents "12 Angry Jurors" March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. in the Tallmadge High School auditorium.



Auditions for "12 Angry Jurors" were conducted Jan. 7 and 8 with a cold read through of the script. The play is directed by Mark Brown.



Leah McConnell is the producer of the play which has never been done before by Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge. Because of a busy schedule for the theater, they only have one week on stage to rehearse and will rehearse in other rooms before the final week.



"We wanted to keep it simple," McConnell said. "No big sets to worry about and not a lot of costumes."



Brown directed the play six years before in another theater and said the story is character driven with a mix of personalities. Although the movie was made in 1957 and set in New York City, Brown avoids placing it in any time period and tries to give it a more local setting.



"The lesson is when dealing with a serious subject, don't be so quick to make a decision," Brown said. "Dig into the information. Give a closer examination of the facts. And will you stand up to the group?"



The change to "12 Angry Jurors" allows for women in the cast with minimal changes, Brown said.



Those auditioning shared their views on the court system and the impact of this play.



"It's easier to prove someone guilty than innocent," Jon Ilcisko of Cuyahoga Falls said. "To find someone guilty can be a cop out, which is evident in the play."



Ilcisko said jurors need to stay objective and don't allow bias to influence something about life and death.



"If something is easy to figure out, it doesn't mean it’s the right answer," he said.



Susan Rusinoff said more evidence can make a decision easier or it can become convoluted and make it more difficult to sort out the truth.



"Sometimes it's how they [attorneys] present it [the case] and not what they say," she said.



Rusinoff said she likes the intensity and confinement of the play in one room.



"I love that human to human drama," she added.



Terry Van Horn of Cuyahoga Falls said jurors have to put their beliefs aside and think about the facts.



Eric Mortensen of Broadview Heights said even with more evidence gathered today, people still tend to be biased and unbending.



"They're unwilling to look at both sides," Mortensen said. "Society can learn from this play."



Although the people are stubborn and don't want to change their minds, in the end, they are willing, he said.



Larry McWilliams of Cuyahoga Falls said with technology it is easier to process court cases and although the penal system may need reform, the court system does as good a job as it can.



The play gives the audience an understanding of true justice, McWilliams said.



Not everyone has seen or read the play. Veronica Andrews of Cuyahoga Falls said she has not read the ending.



"I wanted to be shocked as I read the role," Andrews said at auditions. "I let the character react naturally."



