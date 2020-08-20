



The following students graduated from Kent State University during the virtual commencement exercises May 9: Brooke Estridge of Ashland; Kayla Teal of Jeromesville; Chad Marsh of Loudonville; Robert Miller of Loudonville; Brittany Stephens of Loudonville; Gabrielle Hiller of Polk; Gabriella Beswick of Sullivan; and Bailey Diederich of West Salem.

