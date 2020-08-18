GLENMONT — Julia and Thomas Brewer of Glenmont celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16, 2020.



They were married on Aug. 16,1980 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Glenmont.



Their children are Grace and Dan Sears of Cinnamon Lake, Luke T. Brewer of Parma, Emma Brewer of Glenmont and Madelyn Brewer of Athens.



Tom and Julia met while attending Ohio University in Athens. Both returned to Holmes County after earning degrees in education. Tom has taught fifth grade, middle school math, history and phys ed, as well as coached track, wrestling and football. Julia started her career teaching second grade and then went on to become "Miss Julia" sharing her love of learning and enthusiasm with many wonderful preschool students that she adored. Both are now retired and have enjoyed taking vacations to Ireland, Hawaii, Arizona and many other fun trips with friends.



Due to Covid 19, the couple is postponing celebrations until a later date, and celebrated at home. Their kids would love anyone able to shower them with cards and warm sentiments.